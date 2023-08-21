Bryan County Man Accused Of Bilking Homeowner

Officials charged a Southeast Oklahoma man with defrauding two homeowners. Investigators say, Nathan Sexton, 36, took nearly $14,000 from the homeowners, one in Bennington and one in Bokchito. Sexton allegedly installed a septic system with half their paid capacity, knowing it would fail. In the other case, he established a septic system without the Department of Environmental Quality approval. Sexton faces up to six years in prison if convicted.