Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Bryan County Man Accused Of Bilking Homeowner

Mug shots not available

Officials charged a Southeast Oklahoma man with defrauding two homeowners. Investigators say, Nathan Sexton, 36, took nearly $14,000 from the homeowners, one in Bennington and one in Bokchito. Sexton allegedly installed a septic system with half their paid capacity, knowing it would fail. In the other case, he established a septic system without the Department of Environmental Quality approval. Sexton faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     