The SPCA of Texas responded to a request from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office to provide care for about 20 pets that survived a deadly house fire in an unincorporated area between Greenville and Wolfe City. There were 19 cats and one dog that survived the fire, which claimed the homeowner’s life. They think that four cats died in the blaze. They took the animals to the Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas for emergency care.