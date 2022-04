The public is invited to Easter activities at the Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris on Saturday between 10:00 am and noon. There will be crafts, games, and an egg hunt divided this year into children’s age groups. Children should arrive early for their assigned age groups’ egg hunt times.

City of Paris Easter Egg Hunt at Wade Park is on Saturday. Paris separates the event into children’s age groups. 0-3 at 2:00 pm, 4-6 at 2:30, 7-9 at 3:00, and 10-12 at 3:30.