Spring Awakening: Adventure And Learning Bloom At Cooper Lake State Park In March

Cooper, TX— As spring blooms across Northeast Texas, Cooper Lake State Park is excited to announce a vibrant array of outdoor programs at Doctors Creek and South Sulphur Units. We design these programs to celebrate spring’s arrival and the much-anticipated Spring Break for schools. These offerings provide a perfect opportunity for families, nature enthusiasts, and adventurers to explore the wonders of the natural world through a series of thoughtfully crafted educational and recreational programs. Join us in celebrating the great outdoors and making lasting memories in the heart of Northeast Texas.

Doctors Creek visitors can delve into the fascinating world of local fauna with “Skins and Skulls,” offering an intimate look at the mammals and reptiles of the Park. The journey continues with “Birding 101”, “Wildlife Detectives,” and “Amazing Arachnids,” among other captivating sessions aimed at forging a deep connection between participants and the Park’s surrounding environment. Special events like “Fishing with the Ranger,” “Stargazing,” and “Art in the Park” ensure a broad spectrum of activities, catering to all interests, from the serene to hands-on.

In tandem, South Sulphur springs to life with its own unique set of activities, including “Kid’s Trout Fishing Day – Part 2,” “Spider Sniffing,” and “Luck of the Irish Archery Shoot,” promising memorable experiences for all age groups. Both park locations emphasize self-guided learning and creativity with nature journaling and Stargazing and will host “Dutch Oven 101” for culinary enthusiasts.

March at Cooper Lake State Park heralds the rebirth of the forest, transforming the Park into a spectacle of colors with redbuds and Mexican plums showcasing their stunning purple and white blooms and spring flowers adorning the prairies and forest floor. This natural tapestry sets a picturesque backdrop for the Park’s diverse programs, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in nature’s renewal.

Fishing enthusiasts will find spring an exceptional time to reel in a nice slab of crappie, monster blue catfish, a stringer of bluegill, and shimmering rainbow trout! The Park’s 20-plus miles of trails beckon hikers to discover the unfolding beauty of spring at every turn. We shift camping into high gear during March, with Spring Break marking one of the Park’s busiest and most exciting periods. Cooper Lake State Park accommodates all camping preferences, from cabins and cottages to shelters, water and electric campsites, and walk-in tent sites, ensuring a perfect outdoor stay for almost every visitor.

As we celebrate the arrival of spring and the myriad of activities it brings, Cooper Lake State Park stands as an enduring testament to the charm of nature and adventure. Whether you’re angling for the day’s catch, exploring scenic trails, or enjoying a night under our dark skies, the Park offers a sanctuary where you’ll experience the rejuvenating spirit of spring in all its glory. YOU NEED THIS! Join us this season to make unforgettable memories in the heart of Northeast Texas, enveloped by the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

All programs are free with your entrance permit. For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit our Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website and also like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctors Creek 903-395-3100).

Doctors Creek

Saturday, March 2 – DC

Skins and Skulls – 11:00 am – Meet at Headquarters. Get an inside look at some of the mammals and reptiles of the Park.

Saturday, March 9 – DC

Birding 101 – 9:00 am – Meet the Lone Pine Boat Ramp Parking Lot by the restrooms. Learn some tips and tricks to get you on your way to learning a new hobby. Bring your binoculars.

Wildlife Detectives – 10:30 am – Meet Pelican Point Parking lot. We’ll take a short walk on the Cedar Creek South Loop. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Sunday, March 10 — DC

Amazing Arachnids – 10:00 am – Meet the Pelican Point Pavilion. Find out why arachnids are so amazing while learning what they are. Join us in creating an arachnid make-n-take.

Monday and Tuesday, March 11 and 12 – DC

Self-guided Nature Journaling – pick up a handout from Headquarters

Self-guided Stargazing – pick up a handout from Headquarters

Wednesday, March 13 – DC

Fishing with the Ranger – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Meet at the Bluebonnet Fishing Pier and Day Use Area. Bring your fishing gear. If you don’t, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed!

Thursday, March 14 – DC

Sights and Sounds of the Upcoming Eclipse – 2:00 pm – Meet at the Pelican Point Pavilion. Become a citizen scientist. Hone your observation skills, and create your pinhole camera.

Friday, March 15 – DC

Stargazing – 8:00 pm – Meet at Pelican Point Parking area. How many constellations can you spot and name? We’ll have the telescopes out to view a planet or two. Dress for the weather; bring a lawn chair and binoculars if you have them.

Saturday, March 16 – DC

Levee Walk – 9:30 am – Meet at the Lone Pine Parking Lot – Join us on a guided walk down the levee to see the wonders of nature! Bring water and dress for the weather.

Art in the Park – 11:00 am – Meet at Pelican Point Day Use Area. An opportunity to let loose your inner artist! Spring is in the air!

Saturday, March 23 – DC

Dutch Oven 101 – 8:30 am – 11:30 am. Meet at Pelican Point Pavilion. Happy trails on a cattle drive, yes, indeed. Cast iron cooking was a part of that happiness. Enjoy a hands-on cooking demonstration and taste testing. Reserve your spot by calling (903) 395-3100 or emailing alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov

Saturday, March 30 – DC

You can become a Junior Ranger – 10:00 am – Meet at Headquarters. Do you have what it takes to become a Jr. Ranger? Complete the tasks, and check your skills.

South Sulphur

Saturday, March 2 – SS

Kid’s Trout Fishing Day Part 2 – Meet at 9:00 am – 2:00 pm – Park at Headquarters and walk to the Event Pond. Experience the joy of catching trout. No rod and reel; we have a few loaners available. Remember to bring your trout bait.

Friday, March 8 – SS

Spider Sniffing – 7:30 pm Meet at Heron Harbor Day Use Area next to the playground. Learn about eight-legged predators, then adventure, sniffing out spiders. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, water bottle, and dress for the weather.

Saturday, March 9 – SS

Birding 101 – 1:30 pm Meet at Gulls Bluff Day Use Area. Learn some tips and tricks to get you on your way to learning a new hobby. Bring your binoculars.

Wildlife Detectives – 3:00 pm Meet at Coyote Run Trail Head. We’ll take a short walk on Coyote Run Trail. Explore how to determine the types of animals that may have been here from the signs they leave behind.

Sunday, March 10 — SS

Amazing Arachnids – 2:00 pm – Meet at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Find out why arachnids are so amazing while learning what they are. Join us in creating an arachnid make-n-take.

Monday and Tuesday, March 11 and 12 – SS

Self-guided Nature Journaling – pick up a handout from Headquarters.

Self-guided Stargazing – pick up a handout from Headquarters.

Wednesday, March 13 – SS

Fishing with the Ranger – 9:00 am – 11:00 am. Park at Headquarters and walk to the Event Pond. Bring your fishing gear, no pole, no worries. We have a few fishing poles available to borrow. No experience is needed! All ages and stages.

Thursday, March 14 – SS

Luck of the Irish Archery Shoot: 9:00 am – 11:00 am – Meet at Buggy Whip Restroom. Shoo for the gold at the end of the rainbow. Regis ration is required; reserve your spot by calling (903) 945-5256 or emailing alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov. No experience is needed. Ages zero and up. Equipment provided. Class size is limited to 12 archers.

Friday, March 15 – SS

Sights and Sounds of the Upcoming Eclipse – 2:00 pm – Meet at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Become a citizen scientist. Hone your observation skills and create your pinhole camera.

Saturday, March 16 — SS

Guided Walk – 1:00 pm Meet at the Buggy Whip Equestrian Trail Head – Join us on a guided walk down to the water’s edge to see the wonders of nature! Bring water, and dress for the weather.

Art in the Park – 3:00 pm – Meet at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion.

An opportunity to let loose your inner artist! Bring your ideas, and we’ll provide the medium.

Saturday, March 23 — SS

Dutch Oven 101 – 1:00 – 4:00 pm – Meet at Gulls Bluff Pavilion. Happy trails on a cattle drive, yes, indeed. Cast iron cooking was a part of that happiness. Enjoy a hands-on cooking demonstration and taste testing. Reserve your spot by calling (903) 945-5256 or emailing alicia.o’connor@tpwd.texas.gov

Saturday, March 30 — SS

Becoming a Junior Ranger – 2:00 pm – Meet at Headquarters. Do you have what it takes to become a Jr. Ranger? Complete the tasks, and check your skills.