Sulphur Springs ISD Child Nutrition Department will be offering the Grab and Go meals through the SS Elementary campus starting Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 28. Times for pick-up will start at 7:30 and end at 11:00. Parents and/or guardians will need to provide a list of their children’s name and school each day in order to pick up meals. Any student age 18 or under is eligible for meals. We hope this helps the families in our community with meals until school starts in September.