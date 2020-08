Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s supply of Personal Protective Equipment at the Texas Division of Emergency Management in San Antonio. He explained that the state has already made steps to get schools the protection they need so school can begin as scheduled. The TDEM is supplying Texas schools with over 59 million masks, 567,948 gallons of sanitizer, 511,294 face shields, and 24,017 thermometers. He added that school districts can decide for themselves when they want to open.