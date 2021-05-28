" /> State Senator Bob Hall To Hold Town Hall Meetings – EastTexasRadio.com
State Senator Bob Hall To Hold Town Hall Meetings

2 hours ago

State Senator Bob Hall

State Senator Bob Hall will hold a series of Town Hall meetings throughout Senate District 2 beginning next week, to recap the latest session of the state legislature. On Saturday June 4th he’ll be at Sidekicks Bar and Grill in Emory between 1:30 – 3:30; Thursday June 10 from 6-8pm at the Hopkins County Courthouse; Saturday June 12 from 10am- noon in Greenville at the “ Texan” and from 2pm – 4pm at the Delta County Community Center in Cooper. Senator Hall will be at the Bonham City Hall on Tuesday June 15 from 6-8pm.

