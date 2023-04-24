Stay Issued In North Texas Man’s Execution

The execution of a North Texas death row inmate was put on hold after his lawyers argued there’s evidence showing that he was “framed.” Ivan Cantu was condemned for the murders of his cousin and his cousin’s fiancée in 2000. A district judge in Collin County said the latest appeal needs more consideration. Cantu was to be executed this Wednesday.
