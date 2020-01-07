Stepping Up For Health With City Of Paris And Texas A&M Agrilife Extension

Step Up Today For A Healthier Tomorrow. The City of Paris, through the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, presents Step Up, Scale Down. Meal planning, eating more fruits and vegetables, and stepping up physical activity are the key concepts of Step Up, Scale Down. Join other Texans who are learning how eating well and exercising more can lead to a healthier lifestyle! It is on Tuesdays, starting January 14 for 12 weeks, at Oak Park Gym 2515 Bonham Street in Paris. Cost is $40. For more info, call the City of Paris at 903-784-9266.