Stone Middle School Celebrates the Induction of 72 Outstanding Students into the National Junior Honor Society

Avree Bennett signs the National Junior Honor Society Roll Book as counselor, Jennifer Bryant, stands nearby.

Stone Middle School is thrilled to announce the induction of 72 exemplary students into the esteemed National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). The induction ceremony, held on April 21, 2024, honored these students for their exceptional academic achievement, outstanding character, and dedication to service.

To qualify for membership in the NJHS, students must meet rigorous academic standards and demonstrate exemplary character.

Evan Fodge shakes Principal Loy Dean Clark’s hand as he receives his National Junior Honor Society certificate

The following students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society: Peyten Adamson, Kloie Allmon, Akriti Basnet, Avree Bennett, Kensley Brown, Jayce Bryant, Casen Byrd, Ella Chafin, Kruz Chappell, Michelle Cooper, Michael Cruz, Haden Cunningham, Aiden Curtis, Avery Curtis, Brody Dyess, Gabriel Escobedo, Mason Ewing, Nolan Farrell, Cameron Farris, Evan Fodge, Brinkley Ford, David Gonzales Bustillos, Eli Green, Gaige Griffis, Zoey Hevron, Alivia Hughes, Jaxon Hutchings, Isaac James-Arguello, Abigail Johnson, Aysheh Joudeh, Grainger Justice, Phatsawee “Brave” Kaewsasaen, Amelia Kee, Landon Kessel, Eli Malone, Wyatt McDonald, Addyson Michael, Ellie Michael, Allyson Miller, Harper Mitchell, Miguel Montes, Mia More Enriquez, Jayden Murray Londyn Odom, Colby Peterson, Gavin Pike, Alyssa Quiroz, Case Ramirez-Melton, Noah Rember, Cooper Renfro, Jaxon Risinge, Emma Rodriguez, Camilla Rojas, Sara Rojas, Jack Rusak, Maddox Russell, Logan Scholl, Kynlee Spencer, Mallory Spencer, Kadilee Steed, Brennan Story, Grady Thomison, Mia Tillery, Remy Tran, Ryan Trenchard, Hadley Watkins, Mason Watkins, Kaidyn West, Skylar Wilette, Nathaniel Wise, Cade Wolfe, and Kashton Wright

The induction ceremony, attended by faculty, staff, family members, and fellow students, celebrated the achievements of these outstanding individuals and their commitment to excellence.

