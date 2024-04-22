Higgins Elementary Celebrates Science Day

Higgins Elementary School, recently hosted Science Day on Friday, April 19, 2024, and welcomed parents into the classrooms for an enriching experience alongside their children. The event, held in anticipation of Earth Day on April 22, centered around hands-on activities aimed at fostering a deeper connection with nature. Students at Higgins Elementary partnered with their parents and friends to plant seeds during the event, each family taking home their own seedling to nurture and watch flourish.

As the community gears up to celebrate Earth Day, the collaborative efforts of students, parents, and educators at Higgins Elementary demonstrated the collective commitment to preserving the Earth’s precious resources. Together, they plant the seeds of change, nurturing a greener and more sustainable future for all.