Storms Possible New Year’s Eve

Rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the region Friday night. Strong to severe storms are possible along and north of the I-20 corridor. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards, but you can’t rule out a tornado or two. Storms will end from west to east Saturday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Lows Friday night will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s, and the highs Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s, with falling temperatures in the afternoon across North Texas.