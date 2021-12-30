Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Storms Possible New Year’s Eve

Rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the region Friday night. Strong to severe storms are possible along and north of the I-20 corridor. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards, but you can’t rule out a tornado or two. Storms will end from west to east Saturday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Lows Friday night will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s, and the highs Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s, with falling temperatures in the afternoon across North Texas.

