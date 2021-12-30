Area COVID Update

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Lamar County had 108 active cases of Coronavirus. There have been 221 deaths from the virus since testing began.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Titus County had 230 active cases of Coronavirus in the county. There have been 105 deaths from the virus since testing began.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that Hopkins County had an extremely high number of active cases, but that is not confirmed. There have been 153 COVID fatalities in the county since testing began.