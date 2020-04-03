Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting 04.07.20

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Public link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8CxjG8pt3Cn8DDMgg0xr8g

The following items will be discussed:

Call to order.

Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation.

Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements, wastewater treatment plant operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of expenditures and revenues.

Discussion/action on a motion to approve the Consent Agenda.

Discussion/action on public hearing for second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2762, an ordinance amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances by adding Article VII, entitled Curfew Hours for Minors.

Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2766 amending and updating the Pretreatment Ordinance No. 2538.

Discussion/action on a motion to approve a new step plan for the Sulphur Springs Police Department.

Discussion/action on a motion to reject bids for the Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Modification and PH Enhancement.

Discussion/action on a motion to approve Resolution No. 1191 postponing the Special Election called for May 2, 2020, until November 3, 2020.

Visitors and public forum.