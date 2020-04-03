Fatal Crash Near Jacksonville

At 3:45 Thursday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-347, approximately four miles south of Jacksonville in Cherokee County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Bruce Craig Crocket, 57, of Jacksonville, was traveling north on FM-347, entering a curve in the road to the right at an unsafe speed. The motorcycle crossed over the center stripe and into the southbound lane, where it struck a southbound 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Juan Lopez Ramirez, 66, of Jacksonville. Judge Brenda Dominy pronounced Crocket at the scene, and Ramirez was not injured.