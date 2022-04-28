cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Mid America Pet Food Header

Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

CITY OF SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEXAS  

REGULAR MEETING OF THE 

CITY COUNCIL 

May 3, 2022 

7:00 P.M. 

An Executive Session will be held at 6:15 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government  Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney, §551.072,  Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Negotiations: Project Superman. 

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m.  on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The following items will be discussed: 

  1. Reconvene into open session. 
  2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States Flag, Texas Flag, and invocation. 
  3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements. 
  4. National Small Business Week 2022 Proclamation. 
  5. Manager’s report will include a status report of capital improvements,  municipal operations, accidents and claims for the month, and a review of  expenditures and revenues. 
  6. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda. 
  7. Discussion/action – First Reading of Ordinance No. 2797 – An  ordinance of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas providing for a  residential homestead property tax exemption; providing for  severability; providing for repeal of conflicting provisions. 
  8. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for supply of water materials for College St. Phase 2 CIP.
  9. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for supply of sewer materials  for College St. Phase 2 CIP. 
  10. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for supply of water materials for Holiday Drive CIP.

  1. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for supply of sewer materials  for Holiday Dr. CIP. 
  2. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for supply of water materials  for Alabama St. CIP. 
  3. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for supply of sewer materials for Alabama St. CIP.
  4. Discussion/action on assignment of Airport Ground Lease Agreements  for Lots 1220-60A and 1220-60B. 
  5. Discussion/Action Preliminary Plat Case PPL#220401 being a request  by James Webb of Oak National Development, to conceptually plat  278.24 acres of land into 1,159 single family lots with 11 common  areas. 
  6. Discussion/Action ZC# 220401 on a request by Jason and Jennifer  Lacomfora to rezone property located at 1120 Church Street identified  as Lot 6A, Blk: 402, Town: Sulphur Springs consisting of  approximately 1.54 acres from Multifamily to Heavy Commercial. 
  7. Discussion/action, if any, on Executive Session items. 
  8. Visitors and Public Forum. 
  9. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda 

Consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of April 5,  2022; the Planning and Zoning meeting minutes of February 21, 2022; the  Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of March 28 2022; and  Downtown Revitalization Board meeting minutes of February 8, 2022 and  March 29, 2022; and 380 Agreements for 226 Easy Street and 511 Church  Street. 

The City of Sulphur Springs will provide assistance to the hearing impaired if  notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting  date so that appropriate arrangements can be made. 

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas meets regularly on the  first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building. The  Council follows a printed agenda for official action, however, following the  conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but Council will  not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit  his or her request to the office of the City Secretary by 12:00 noon on the  Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting. 

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any  time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed  above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation  with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073  (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must  be stated specifically with regard to position) §551.076 (Deliberations about  security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     