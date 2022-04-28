Paris Police Report For Thursday (Apr 28)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1300-block of NW Loop 286 at 9:41 Wednesday morning. Someone had taken a 2021 Sunset camper trailer sometime after Apr 2. The investigation continues.

Tyler Lee Trammel

Paris Police responded to criminal trespass in the 10-block of SE 19th St Wednesday morning at 10:56. The complainant reported that they came to the residence to clean it out because it was supposed to be vacant, but someone was sleeping in one of the bedrooms. Officers contacted Tyler Lee Trammel, 25, and placed him under arrest for criminal trespassing. Trammel also had possession of 115 grams of synthetic marijuana, adding the charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, which is a first-degree felony. They transferred Trammel to the Lamar County Jail.

Elvira Alejandra Infante

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2500-block of N. Main Wednesday night at 9:43 for speeding. The driver, Elvira Alejandra Infante, 21, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation. Officers arrested Infante and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Devin Deontre Gill

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of E. Price for speeding at 2:07 Thursday morning. During the investigation, the officer detected marijuana and discovered the passenger, Devin Deontre Gill, 18, of Paris, had possession of marijuana, and they located a handgun under the passenger seat. The owner had reported it stolen in Oklahoma. Gill was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying a weapon and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Anthony Dean Cabler

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for displaying an expired registration in the 1700-block of NE Loop 286 at 4:18 Thursday morning. The driver, Anthony Dean Cabler, 47, of Paris, had possession of marijuana and more than one gram of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Cabler, who is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested nine people on Wednesday (Apr 27).