Sulphur Springs City Council Tuesday April 2

7:00 pm

An Executive Session will be at 6:00 pm by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; §551.072 Negotiations about Real Property; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development, Thermo.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The Council will discuss the following items:

1. Reconvene.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

• Fair Housing Month

• Total Eclipse Proclamation

4. The manager’s report will include a status report on capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents, and claims for the month and a review of expenditures and revenues.

5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion/action for a public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2850 for a rezoning request by J&K Wagoner Group Series I for property located at 816 Jefferson Street (Lot 1 & E PT Lot 2, Blk 56 2 S Skillman Addition), Property ID Number R4711 from Heavy Commercial (HC) to Multifamily (MF).

7. Discussion/action for a public hearing on the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2853 designating a specific area within the City of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, as a tax increment and financing reinvestment zone to be known as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, under chapter 311 of the Texas Tax Code; establishing the boundaries of the Tax Reinvestment Zone Number Two, City of Sulphur Springs; establishing a board of directors for the reinvestment zone; establishing a tax increment fund; containing findings and provisions related to the creation of the tax increment, and financing reinvestment zone; providing a severability clause; providing a repealer clause; and providing for an effective date.

8. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2854 for a rezoning request by Scott Hemby and Dale McMahan for property located at 1336 Azalea (Lot 2, Blk 215 5 1, Property ID Number R7330), 1340 Azalea (Lot 1, Blk 215 5 1 – Property ID Number R7329), and 491 S. Hillcrest (PT Lot 10, Blk. 215 5 1 – R7338), from Professional Office (PO) to Light Commercial (LC). The above-described lots went through a replat into one lot (Lot 1R) consisting of 1.56 acres called the Hillcrest Corner Addition as part of the Highland Hills Addition.

9. Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance 2855 Special Use Permit Process.

10. Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance 2856 for Zoning Amendment Procedure and Reapplication Timeframe.

11. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1415 authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement between Hopkins County and the City of Sulphur Springs, setting the terms by which Hopkins County will participate in the City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, and providing an effective date.

12. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1416 authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement between Hopkins County Hospital District and the City of Sulphur Springs, setting the terms by which Hopkins County Hospital District will participate in the City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, and providing an effective date.

13. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1417 appointing directors and a chairman for the Board of Directors of the City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 and providing an effective date.

14. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Holiday Drive CIP Water Line Bore.

15. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of Storm Drain materials for Holiday Drive CIP.

16. Discussion/action Preliminary Plat Case PPL#240301 is a request by Roxton Properties LLC for a preliminary plat of 26.424 acres of land into 250 residential lots called the Stonewood generally located at the NW corner of Como Street and Veterans Drive.

17. Discussion/action on authorizing the City Manager to execute Change Order Number 3 for $83,420 to a construction contract with Stolz Mechanical Contractors, LLC for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Rehabilitation Project for a revised contract amount of $3,211,744.32.

18. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any.

19. Visitors and Public Forum.

20. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Please consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of 03/05/2024, the Planning and Zoning meeting minutes of 02/19/2024, the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of 02/26/2024, and the 380 agreements for 202 Reservoir Street, 206 W. Ross Street, 209 Ardis Street, and 318 Whitworth Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will assist people who are deaf or hard of hearing if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours before the scheduled meeting date so that the city can make appropriate arrangements.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action; however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but the Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit their request to the office of the City Secretary by noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be explicitly stated about the position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development), 7:00 pm.

An Executive Session will be at 6:00 pm by Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.071, Consultation with Attorney; §551.072 Negotiations about Real Property; and §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development, Thermo.

The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The Council will discuss the following items:

1. Reconvene.

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the United States, Texas Flag, and invocation.

3. Presentations, proclamations, and announcements.

• Fair Housing Month

• Total Eclipse Proclamation

4. The manager’s report will include a status report on capital improvements, municipal operations, accidents, and claims for the month and a review of expenditures and revenues.

5. Discussion/action on Consent Agenda.

6. Discussion/action for a public hearing and second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2850 for a rezoning request by J&K Wagoner Group Series I for property located at 816 Jefferson Street (Lot 1 & E PT Lot 2, Blk 56 2 S Skillman Addition), Property ID Number R4711 from Heavy Commercial (HC) to Multifamily (MF).

7. Discussion/action for a public hearing on the second and final reading of Ordinance No. 2853 designating a specific area within the City of Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, as a tax increment financing and reinvestment zone to be known as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, under chapter 311 of the Texas Tax Code; establishing the boundaries of the Tax Reinvestment Zone Number Two, City of Sulphur Springs; establishing a board of directors for the reinvestment zone; establishing a tax increment fund; containing findings and provisions related to the creation of the tax increment financing and reinvestment zone; providing a severability clause; providing a repealer clause; and providing for an effective date.

8. Discussion/action on first reading of Ordinance No. 2854 for a rezoning request by Scott Hemby and Dale McMahan for property located at 1336 Azalea (Lot 2, Blk 215 5 1, Property ID Number R7330), 1340 Azalea (Lot 1, Blk 215 5 1 – Property ID Number R7329), and 491 S. Hillcrest (PT Lot 10, Blk. 215 5 1 – R7338), from Professional Office (PO) to Light Commercial (LC). The above-described lots went through a replat into one lot (Lot 1R) consisting of 1.56 acres called the Hillcrest Corner Addition as part of the Highland Hills Addition.

9. Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance 2855 Special Use Permit Process.

10. Discussion/action on the first reading of Ordinance 2856 for Zoning Amendment Procedure and Reapplication Timeframe.

11. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1415 authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement between Hopkins County and the City of Sulphur Springs, setting the terms by which Hopkins County will participate in the City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, and providing an effective date.

12. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1416 authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement between Hopkins County Hospital District and the City of Sulphur Springs, setting the terms by which Hopkins County Hospital District will participate in the City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two, and providing an effective date.

13. Discussion/action on Resolution No. 1417 appointing directors and a chairman for the Board of Directors of the City of Sulphur Springs Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 and providing an effective date.

14. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for Holiday Drive CIP Water Line Bore.

15. Discussion/action on bids and award of contract for the supply of Storm Drain materials for Holiday Drive CIP.

16. Discussion/action Preliminary Plat Case PPL#240301 is a request by Roxton Properties LLC for a preliminary plat of 26.424 acres of land into 250 residential lots called the Stonewood generally located at the NW corner of Como Street and Veterans Drive.

17. Discussion/action on authorizing the City Manager to execute Change Order Number 3 for $83,420 to a construction contract with Stolz Mechanical Contractors, LLC for the Water Treatment Plant Filter Rehabilitation Project for a revised contract amount of $3,211,744.32.

18. Discussion/action on executive session item, if any.

19. Visitors and Public Forum.

20. Adjourn.

Consent Agenda

Please consider for approval the City Council regular meeting minutes of 03/05/2024, the Planning and Zoning meeting minutes of 02/19/2024, the Economic Development Corporation meeting minutes of 02/26/2024, and the 380 agreements for 202 Reservoir Street, 206 W. Ross Street, 209 Ardis Street, and 318 Whitworth Street.

The City of Sulphur Springs will assist people who are deaf or hard of hearing if notice is given to the City Secretary 48 hours before the scheduled meeting date so that we can make appropriate arrangements.

The City Council of the City of Sulphur Springs, Texas, meets regularly on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 pm in the Municipal Building. The Council follows a printed agenda for official action; however, following the conclusion of the agenda, anyone may address the Council, but the Council will not take official action. Any individual desiring official action should submit their request to the office of the City Secretary by noon on the Wednesday before the next regularly scheduled meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by Texas Government Code, §551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), §551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), §551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations); §551.074 (Personnel Matters, must be explicitly stated about the position) §551.076 (Deliberations about security devices) and §551.087 (Economic Development).