Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council

MEMORANDUM
TO: CITY COUNCIL
FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL
SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in March.
We had 2 liability claims in March. One was for a sewer overflow. The other will likely become a lawsuit that we will discuss in a future executive session.
SPRING CLEANUP – The annual spring cleanup will be April 24 – 29 from 7 am to 7 pm. It will be held at the usual location ¼ mile east of Flowserve. It is open to city residents only. Bring your water bill and driver’s license. No chemicals, no wet paint, no batteries, no tires, no appliances with refrigerant. This is your last chance to haul off fallen tree limbs until next year, so put it on your calendar.
SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER –City staff has completed drainage improvements to the underground drainage system to accommodate runoff from the site. The piers have been drilled and work on the foundation is in progress.
PACIFIC PARK – Construction of the basketball pavilion is underway. The piers have been drilled and poured. Work on the foundation is underway.
When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the interior of the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod.
COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. We have completed sewer main installation from Patton to Ramsey, and we are now installing water main in the same segment. I expect the water main installation to be completed (to Ramsey) in 10 days.
Once we complete improvements to Ramsey Street we will continue to Como Street. After that we will pause to turn our attention to Holiday Drive.
REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the report of revenues and expenditures.
STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Atmos has finished the gas main replacement project on Como Street, and on Ardis Street. Ardis Street has been paved. Como Street is being cement stabilized now. It will be paved next week. Expect a new SIP list in next month’s manager’s report.
|2022 SIP
|Street
|Between
|Length
|Jackson
|Middle to College
|2480
|Kasie
|Tate to Camp
|681
|Lee
|Davis to League
|3099
|Fore
|Main to Connally
|1070
|Forrest Ln
|Bell to Barbara
|1119
|Garrison
|Main to Connally
|940
|Glover
|Davis to Church
|348
|Houston
|Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023)
|4800
|Commercial Serv.
|various repair
|442
|Como
|College to RR
|3317
|Dabbs
|Gilmer to Davis
|401
|Drexel
|Broadway to Mockingbird
|1441
|Fisher
|Spence to Lee
|1500
|Ardis
|Spence to Beckham
|1880
|Azalea
|Hillcrest to Main
|3648
|Bonner
|Church to Davis
|539
|Brinker
|Beasley to dead-end
|2629
|California
|Church to Seventh
|1520
|Charles
|College to Lakeshore
|998
|Lee (2021)
|Davis to Broadway
|1901
|League (2021)
|Bellview to Pampa
|3131
|Total Linear Feet
|37,884
|Total Miles
|7.18
|Total Cost
|$ 2,012,318.00
|Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate
|$ 1,072,668.00
|Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue)
|$ 1,049,101.81
|Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.
Elsewhere around the city, employees:
- Conducted 51 building inspections, 22 electrical inspections, 17 plumbing inspections and 3 mechanical inspections.
- Issued 17 building permits and 93 trade permits.
- Responded to 232 fire/rescue calls including 3 structure fires and 1 vehicle fire. • Performed 10 fire inspections.
- Performed preventative maintenance on 65 fire hydrants.
- Pressure washed sidewalks downtown.
- Prepared downtown flower beds for spring flowers.
- Removed damaged trees from city parks.
- Prepared the Grays building for 15 rentals.
- Prepared sports fields for youth sports.
- Patched 425 potholes.
- Made 18 extensive street repairs following utility repairs (City and Atmos) • Responded to 213 animal control calls while achieving a 75% adoption rate. • Made 4 felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.
- Responded to 31 accidents, recorded 63 offences, wrote 502 traffic citations and made 61 arrests in the patrol division.
- Sold 3,831 gallons of AvGas and 12,005 gallons of JetA fuel.
- Accommodated 1,605 operations (takeoffs or landings) at the airport. • Continued upgrading lights around the city to LED.
- Replaced 1000-watt bulbs at Buford Park ball fields.
- Performed preventative maintenance on several items at the water treatment pant and the wastewater treatment plant.
- Treated wastewater effluent to a daily average suspended solids reading of 0.65 mg/L, about 1/20th of our limit.
- Repaired 1 water break.
- Replaced 51 water meters.
- Unstopped 35 sewer mains.
- Flushed 40 dead-end water mains.
- Checked out 3,166 items from the library plus 755 eBooks.