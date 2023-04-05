Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report To City Council

MEMORANDUM

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER, MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

CLAIMS – We did not have any workers’ compensation claims in March.

We had 2 liability claims in March. One was for a sewer overflow. The other will likely become a lawsuit that we will discuss in a future executive session.

SPRING CLEANUP – The annual spring cleanup will be April 24 – 29 from 7 am to 7 pm. It will be held at the usual location ¼ mile east of Flowserve. It is open to city residents only. Bring your water bill and driver’s license. No chemicals, no wet paint, no batteries, no tires, no appliances with refrigerant. This is your last chance to haul off fallen tree limbs until next year, so put it on your calendar.

SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER –City staff has completed drainage improvements to the underground drainage system to accommodate runoff from the site. The piers have been drilled and work on the foundation is in progress.

PACIFIC PARK – Construction of the basketball pavilion is underway. The piers have been drilled and poured. Work on the foundation is underway.

When the pavilion is complete, we will demolish the old basketball courts and grade the interior of the park. Then we will install irrigation and sod.

COLLEGE STREET – College Street is open down to Patton Street. We have completed sewer main installation from Patton to Ramsey, and we are now installing water main in the same segment. I expect the water main installation to be completed (to Ramsey) in 10 days.

Once we complete improvements to Ramsey Street we will continue to Como Street. After that we will pause to turn our attention to Holiday Drive.

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the report of revenues and expenditures.

STREET IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM – Atmos has finished the gas main replacement project on Como Street, and on Ardis Street. Ardis Street has been paved. Como Street is being cement stabilized now. It will be paved next week. Expect a new SIP list in next month’s manager’s report.

2022 SIP Street Between Length Jackson Middle to College 2480 Kasie Tate to Camp 681 Lee Davis to League 3099 Fore Main to Connally 1070 Forrest Ln Bell to Barbara 1119 Garrison Main to Connally 940 Glover Davis to Church 348 Houston Hillcrest to League (Delayed to 2023) 4800 Commercial Serv. various repair 442 Como College to RR 3317 Dabbs Gilmer to Davis 401 Drexel Broadway to Mockingbird 1441 Fisher Spence to Lee 1500 Ardis Spence to Beckham 1880 Azalea Hillcrest to Main 3648 Bonner Church to Davis 539 Brinker Beasley to dead-end 2629 California Church to Seventh 1520 Charles College to Lakeshore 998 Lee (2021) Davis to Broadway 1901 League (2021) Bellview to Pampa 3131 Total Linear Feet 37,884 Total Miles 7.18 Total Cost $ 2,012,318.00 Street Maintenance Fee Cost Estimate $ 1,072,668.00 Estimated Street Maintenance Fee Funds Available (Fund Balance Plus Budgeted Revenue) $ 1,049,101.81 Red Text indicates streets paid for by the Street Maintenance Fee. All other streets are paid for by a transfer from General Fund to Capital Fund.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: