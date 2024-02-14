Sulphur Springs City Wide Clean-Up

The annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up will be April 22nd 2024 through April 27th 2024. Sulphur Springs residents may bring large items to discard from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on clean-up days to the city collection site, located about a ¼ mile east of Flowserve, on East Jefferson St (Old US Hwy 67).

Spring Clean-Up Week is strictly for Sulphur Springs residents, not for commercial interests. City residents are allowed to transport household trash, brush and larger items that won’t fit into their designated trash containers to the dump site annually.

To verify the person arriving with garbage is a resident who lives within Sulphur Springs limits, those bringing items to discard will be asked to show proof of city residency by presenting a driver’s license, or city water bill, with their physical address on it.

No containers or appliances with hazardous or harsh materials will be accepted at the city collection site If discarding a refrigerator for instance, the city resident must show documentation the refrigerant has been removed. No paint, batteries, tires or other household hazardous wastes will be accepted.

Residents do have to bring their own items to the clean-up site. There is typically city staff on-hand to help city residents who bring items to the Clean-up Site. If available, the staff can help with some items.