Wednesday’s Sports

NFL

The Super Bowl thriller between the Kansas City Chief and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas set betting records at Nevada sportsbooks. More than $185.6 million was bet on Super Bowl LVIII with the state’s sportsbooks, the most ever, according to unaudited figures released Tuesday. The amount wagered eclipsed the previous high on the Super Bowl in 2022 by nearly $6 million.

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (37-17) 127 – Magic (29-25) 113

Wednesday

Rockets (24-29) at Memphis Grizzlies (18-36) at 7:00 pm

Wizards (9-44) at New Orleans Pelicans (32-22) at 7:00 pm

Spurs (11-43) at Dallas Mavericks (31-23) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (33-14-6) 4 – Hurricanes (30-17-5) 2

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Tuesday

No. 12 Baylor (18-6 7-4) 79 – No. 25 Oklahoma (18-7 6-6) 62

Wednesday

No. 8 Tennessee (17-6 7-3) at Arkansas at 8:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 24 West Virginia (21-3 10-3) 77 – TCU (15-9 2-11) 52

GOLF

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team finished 12th at the Bentwater Intercollegiate this week, jointly hosted by Sam Houston and Rice at the Bentwater Country Club.

NTCC

Northeast has scheduled the following home games this week. As always, the weather is playing with our schedules this time of year. They are forecasting rain for Friday, so watch for possible changes.

Wednesday, February 14—Softball vs. NCTC noon, Double Header

Friday, February 16—Softball vs. Crowder College noon, Double Header

Friday, February 16—Baseball vs. Howard College 1:00 pm, Double Header

Saturday, February 17—Baseball vs. Howard College noon, Double Header

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant Boy’s golf tournament starts today, Wednesday, February 14.

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Swim Team competed at the Region IV-5A meet at the New Caney ISD Natatorium on Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10. Senior Sophie Greco swam the 50-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Backstroke, making finals in both events. She ultimately placed 13th in both events, capping off a stellar career with Tiger Swim. Freshman Emelia Ethridge competed in the 200-yard Individual Medley in her debut appearance in the regional meet. Jerilyn Goolsby coaches the MPHS Tiger Swim Team.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Sulphur Springs 9 – Mineola 1

Mabank 9 – Crandall 8

Van Alstyne 10 – North Lamar 0

Winnsboro 11 – Lone Oak 5

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Tuesday

Alto 72 – Carlisle 51

Arp 68 – Elysian-Fields 47

Beckville 56 – Garrison 52

Brownsboro 50 – Van 36

Bullard 58 – Hudson 52

Chapel Hill MP 81 – Quitman 22

Chapel Hill TY 64 – Carthage 33

Commerce 53 – Prairiland 37

Cumby 83 – Como-Pickton 52

Cushing 50 – Mt Enterprise 36

Dodd City 74 – Pioneer Tech 21

Hallsville 71 – No. 13 Longview 64

Harts Bluff 79 – Detroit 29

Hawkins 73 – Big Sandy 59

Howe 57 – Bonham 43

Lone Oak 63 – Rains 57 OT

Miller Grove 34 – Savoy 31

No. 21 Mt Pleasant 73 – Tyler Lions 54

New Diana 50 – Daingerfield 45

Rivercrest 43 – Maud 40

Sam Rayburn 61 – Whitewright 16

Sanger 51 – Guter 54

Shelbyville 55 – Gary 39

Sulphur Bluff 56 – Saltillo 52 First District Win in School’s History

Sunnyvale 67 – Caddo Mills 38

Tom Bean 56 – Bland 40

White Oak 40 – Gladewater 29

BI-DISTRICT

GIRLS

Tuesday

No. 20 Brownsboro 60 – Paris 39

No. 15 Canton 93 – Pittsburg 34

Edgewood 43 – Bells 41

Honey Grove 55 – Era 38

Huntsville 49 – Texas High 34

Kaufman 49 – Carter 31

Longview 56 – Nacogdoches 28

Muenster 48 – Wolfe City 28

North Lamar 46 – Lindale 43

Queen City 51 – Chapel Hill MP 49

Red Oak 44 – Lovejoy 39

Sache 49 – No. 24 Mesquite 38

Sunset 49 – Seagoville 43

Van 54 – Sulphur Springs 43

BI-DISTRICT PARINGS

GIRL’S

6A

REGION II

No. 23 Rockwall (22-12) 43 – Wylie East (23-11) 35

5A

Region II

Huntsville (27-7) vs. Texas High (16-10) at Tyler Legacy Tue at 6:30 pm

Tyler (29-9) 61 – Lufkin (9-19) 23

Longview (22-8) vs. Nacogdoches (13-18) Tue at Timpson at 6:00 pm

Poter (19-15) vs. Whitehouse (23-10) Tue at Leon at 6:00 pm

4A

REGION II

Canton (29-5) vs. Pittsburg (21-6) Tue at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

North Lamar (23-9) vs Lindale (20-12) Tue at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs (27-9) vs. Van (16-10) Tue at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

Lincoln (25-3) vs. Caddo Mills (13-17) Mon at Naaman at 7:00 pm

Brownsboro (26-7) vs. Paris (16-17) Tue at Caddo Mills at 7:30 pm

3A

REGION II

No. 12 Rains (32-2) 56 – Howe (19-14) 36

Gunter (19-13) vs. Lone Oak (8-20) Mon at Community at 6:00 pm

Tatum (28-1) 81 – White Oak (10-21) 20

Mt Vernon (20-9) 62 – Atlanta (21-10) 39

Gladewater (18-12) vs. Troup (16-14) Mon at UT-Tyler at 6:00 pm

Queen City (18-11) vs. Chapel Hill MP (19-14) Tue at Spring Hill at 6:00 pm

Bells (23-7) vs. Edgewood (24-9) Tue at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Hooks (28-5) 51 – Mineola (17-16) 50

Pottsboro (21-10) 44 – Commerce (26-9) 32

Sabine (18-11) vs. Waskom (14-14) Tue at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro (30-6) 81 – New Boston (10-18) 22

Jefferson (25-8) 69 – New Diana (12-18) 17

3A

REGION III

Bullard (22-10) vs. Gilmer Mon at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Jacksonville (27-10) 51 – Chapel Hill TY 34

Madisonville (27-5) vs. Henderson Tue at Palestine at 7:30 pm

Palestine (12-22) 71 – Center 58

2A

REGION II

James Bowie (18-11) vs. Fruitvale (15-17) Mon at Chapel Hill MP at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden (15-5) vs. Detroit (12-24) Tue at Commerce at 6:00 pm

Honey Grove (23-10) vs. Era (20-11) Tue at S&S Consolidated at 7:00 pm

Cooper (17-13) 51 – Rivercrest (14-21) 39

Lindsay (21-4) 55 – Sam Rayburn (15-12) 36

Muenster (26-6) vs. Wolfe City (17-14) Tue at Van Alstyne at 6:30 pm

Como-Pickton (19-13) 51 – Harts Bluff (19-14) 25

2A

REGION III

Union Grove (24-5) vs. Overton (14-13) Mon at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm

Tenaha (31-5) 81 – West Sabine (12-9) 10

Cushing (18-8) 50 – McLeod (14-18) 47

Daingerfield at New Diana Tue at 6:30 pm

Douglass (23-6) vs. Harleton (6-11) Mon at Arp at 7:30 pm

Timpson (16-16) vs. Chireno (11-8) Mon at Cushing at 8:00 pm

Hawkins (18-2) 55 – Carlisle (12-15) 14

1A

REGION III

Saltillo (25-7) vs. Miller Grove (14-19) Mon at Sulphur Springs MS at 6:00 pm

Dodd City (23-8) 42 – Avery (11-17) 10

Campbell (13-13) vs. Avinger (18-7) Mon at Rivercrest at 8:00 pm

Avinger at Yantis Fri at 6:00 pm