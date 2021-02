The City of Sulphur Springs reports that water usage for the North Hopkins Water Supply Corporation has returned to normal levels. As of Thursday morning, NHWSC was using water at the rate of 295,000 gallons per day and at one point was up to 1.3 million gallons. Sulphur Springs commends North Hopkins on repairing the 3 main ruptures and Sulphur Springs will stand by its commitment to backstop the district with the free water to make good on its reward program.