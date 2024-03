The Sulphur Springs High School Theater Department has won first place in the UIL District One-Act Play competition. The troupe performed “Failure—A Love Story.” Aspen Mayhew was honored as “Outstanding Performer,” Aiden Woodard and Talley Brown were recognized as All-Star Cast, Oliver Falter received an honorable mention for All-Star Cast, and Sebastion Hernandez was named to the “All-Star Crew.”