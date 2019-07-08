Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 07.08.19

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 8, 2019. No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Veronica Arnold reported on SHAC activities for 2018-2019.

Josh Williams reviewed the 2019-20 employee handbook. There are no significant changes this year. The handbook will be located on the District’s website.

Williams presented the TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 113. The update will be presented for approval at the next regular board meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

The proposed slate of 2019-2020 SHAC members, as presented.

Student accident insurance for 2019-2020 with Texas Student Resources for a total premium cost of $39,025.00.

Robert Cody as a delegate and Robbin Vaughn as alternate for the 2019 TASB Delegate Assembly to be held on September 21, 2019, in Dallas, TX.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented an updated draft of the 2019-2020 budget. A special meeting will be held on Thursday, July 18 at noon for further budget updates. The budget will be submitted for approval at the regular August 12 board meeting.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Mary Surber Transitional 1st Teacher Barbara Bush

Melissa Aaron P.E. Teacher Bowie

Brittany Maness P.E. Teacher/Girls Coach Middle School

Rothman Tafel Asst. Band Director of Middle School

Justin Maness SpEd Teacher/Volleyball Coach High School

Jeana Penny Campus ARD/504 Coordinator High School

Derek Tyson Math Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Jessica Takacs SpEd Teacher Barbara Bush

Jennifer Grubbs Inclusion Aide SS Elementary

Elliott Ayo Asst. Band Director of Middle School

Savannah Himes P.E. Teacher/Girls Coach Middle School

Ashanti Ivery SpEd Aide Middle School

Brandon Shurtleff Innovative Technology Specialist/ High School

Teacher

Brianna Williams HSTE Teacher High School