TAMUC – Sports

Four Lions named WGCA All-American Scholars.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Four Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers have been named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, as announced Monday.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Lauren Leslie earn the award for the second time, while Lauren Bentley and Paige-Lee Garris are first time honorees.

Hempel – a rising junior from Pirmasens, Germany – played in 11 events in her sophomore season with one top-five finish, two top 10 finishes, and a 78.04 stroke average. The psychology major was named to the Best In Class Honor Roll in the spring semester.

Leslie – a May graduate from Fair Oaks Ranch – played in seven events in her senior season with a 79.86 stroke average, and graduated with a degree in management. She was on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll in the spring semester.

Bentley – a rising junior from League City – played in six events in her sophomore season with a 79.64 stroke average. The public health major was named to the Best In Class Honor Roll in the spring semester.

Garris – a rising junior from West Palm Beach, Fla. – was a second-team all-Lone Star Conference selection in her sophomore season, playing in 11 events with a 76.17 stroke average, three top-five finishes, five top 10 finishes, and four rounds under par. The political science major was on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll in the spring semester.

A total of 1,097 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor in 2019. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50. The Lions’ four honorees are the most from the 2018-19 configuration of the Lone Star Conference.