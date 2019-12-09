" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12.09.19 – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12.09.19

13 hours ago

 

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 9, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL Program for 2018-2019 school year.

TASB Localized Manual Update 114.  Will be presented for approval at the next regular meeting.

Elementary and Secondary campus highlights.

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for November

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2019.

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.

District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C.  The district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best that can be received.

Innovative courses for CTE – Advanced Floral Design and Emergency Medical Technician Basic

Resolution 5-19 electing Mike Horne to serve on the Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors for the term beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2021.

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Morgan Nutt                            Grade 2 Teacher                    Travis Primary

Natalie Johnson                      Spanish Teacher                    High School

Kellie Noles                             Connections Teacher             High School

Desiree Pharis                        Technical Theatre Teacher    High School

New personnel

Tabitha Barker                        Purchasing Clerk                    Admin Building

Tiffany Yarbrough                   Payroll Coordinator                 Admin Building

Kimberly Noe                          SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush Primary

Carlos Ramirez                       Spanish Teacher                    High School

Personnel Change                New position/Campus                      Former position/Campus

Maria Sofia Sosa                    Grade 2 Teacher/Travis Primary       Title I Aide/Travis Primary

