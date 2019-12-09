Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12.09.19

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 9, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL Program for 2018-2019 school year.

TASB Localized Manual Update 114. Will be presented for approval at the next regular meeting.

Elementary and Secondary campus highlights.

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for November

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2019.

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.

District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C. The district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best that can be received.

Innovative courses for CTE – Advanced Floral Design and Emergency Medical Technician Basic

Resolution 5-19 electing Mike Horne to serve on the Hopkins County Appraisal District Board of Directors for the term beginning January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2021.

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Morgan Nutt Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary

Natalie Johnson Spanish Teacher High School

Kellie Noles Connections Teacher High School

Desiree Pharis Technical Theatre Teacher High School

New personnel

Tabitha Barker Purchasing Clerk Admin Building

Tiffany Yarbrough Payroll Coordinator Admin Building

Kimberly Noe SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Carlos Ramirez Spanish Teacher High School

Personnel Change New position/Campus Former position/Campus

Maria Sofia Sosa Grade 2 Teacher/Travis Primary Title I Aide/Travis Primary