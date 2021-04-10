Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 04.12.21

AGENDA
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021
6:00 PM
I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to the flags
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting
had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in
accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,
Chapter 551.
B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees
conducted on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the
Administration Building.
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per
policy BED(LOCAL).
A. Public hearing on the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified
Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528,
pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.
IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
A. Required board member training credit report. [Robert Cody] B. Head Start Items for Board Informational Purposes. (Presented to Board under
separate cover)
– Director’s Report for March
– Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March
– Financial Report for March
V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one
motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the
consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.
A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2021.
(Exhibit V-A)
B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2021.
(Exhibit V-B)
C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2021.
(Exhibit V-C)
D. Discuss and consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three
months ended February 28, 2021. (Exhibit V-D)
VI. ACTION ITEMS
A. Acknowledgement by each individual Trustee of the Sulphur Springs ISD
Board of Trustees Conflict of Interest Policy in connection with the Application
and Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School
District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs
ISD and Bright Arrrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528.
(Exhibit VI-A) [Shelly Leung]
B. Consider and possible action to adopt the Findings of Fact of the Sulphur
Springs ISD Board of Trustees in connection with the Application for
Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar,
LLC, Comptroller Application #1528, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.
(Exhibit VI-B) [Shelly Leung] C. Consider and possible action to approve the Application for Appraised Value
Limitation on Qualified Property and enter into an Agreement for Limitation on
Appriased Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations
Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and Bright Arrow Solar, LLC,
Comptroller Application #1528, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.
(Exhibit VI-C) [Shelly Leung] D. Discuss and consider approval of funding request for COLA (Cost of Living
Adjustment) for the Head Start Program. (Exhibit VI-D) [Angela Edwards] E. Discuss and consider approval of Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS
Certifcation Form for 2021-2022. (Exhibit VI-E) [Lisa Robinson] F. Discuss and consider approval of 3-year lease for new Sulphur Springs Middle
School laptops. (Exhibit VI-F) [Michael Lamb] G. Discuss and consider approval of local board policy CW(LOCAL).
(Exhibit VI-G) [Michael Lamb]
VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for
which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas
Government Code, Section (.071), (.072), (.074), (.087).
A. Consult with legal counsel, as necessary, to address commercial or financial
information that the District received regarding Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, with
which Sulphur Springs ISD is conducting economic development negotiations.
B. Discuss and consider approval of 2021-2022 professional employment
contracts.
C. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be
reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel
matters.
D. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO
ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
IX. ADJOURNMENT
X. LOCAL BOARD TRAINING