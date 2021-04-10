Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 04.12.21

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, APRIL 12, 2021

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to the flags

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

conducted on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the

Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per

policy BED(LOCAL).

A. Public hearing on the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified

Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528,

pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Required board member training credit report. [Robert Cody] B. Head Start Items for Board Informational Purposes. (Presented to Board under

separate cover)

– Director’s Report for March

– Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March

– Financial Report for March

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one

motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the

consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2021.

(Exhibit V-A)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2021.

(Exhibit V-B)

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2021.

(Exhibit V-C)

D. Discuss and consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three

months ended February 28, 2021. (Exhibit V-D)

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Acknowledgement by each individual Trustee of the Sulphur Springs ISD

Board of Trustees Conflict of Interest Policy in connection with the Application

and Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School

District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs

ISD and Bright Arrrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528.

(Exhibit VI-A) [Shelly Leung]

B. Consider and possible action to adopt the Findings of Fact of the Sulphur

Springs ISD Board of Trustees in connection with the Application for

Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar,

LLC, Comptroller Application #1528, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.

(Exhibit VI-B) [Shelly Leung] C. Consider and possible action to approve the Application for Appraised Value

Limitation on Qualified Property and enter into an Agreement for Limitation on

Appriased Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations

Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and Bright Arrow Solar, LLC,

Comptroller Application #1528, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.

(Exhibit VI-C) [Shelly Leung] D. Discuss and consider approval of funding request for COLA (Cost of Living

Adjustment) for the Head Start Program. (Exhibit VI-D) [Angela Edwards] E. Discuss and consider approval of Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS

Certifcation Form for 2021-2022. (Exhibit VI-E) [Lisa Robinson] F. Discuss and consider approval of 3-year lease for new Sulphur Springs Middle

School laptops. (Exhibit VI-F) [Michael Lamb] G. Discuss and consider approval of local board policy CW(LOCAL).

(Exhibit VI-G) [Michael Lamb]

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.071), (.072), (.074), (.087).

A. Consult with legal counsel, as necessary, to address commercial or financial

information that the District received regarding Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, with

which Sulphur Springs ISD is conducting economic development negotiations.

B. Discuss and consider approval of 2021-2022 professional employment

contracts.

C. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be

reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel

matters.

D. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT

X. LOCAL BOARD TRAINING