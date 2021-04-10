McDonald’s Hosting Drive-Up Hiring Days

McDonald’s Restaurants across Texas are hosting Drive-Up Hiring Days, offering candidates a new, convenient and safe way to apply. The new hiring initiative comes as McDonald’s looks to hire 25,000 new employees across Texas.

From April 13-15, interested candidates can simply drive up to Texas McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

Working at McDonald’s offers restaurant employees an opportunity to not only build a successful career, but also offers a chance to learn transferable soft skills such as teamwork, customer service, accountability, and communication in a safe and respectful environment. To ensure a health-safe working environment, McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

In addition to visiting Texas McDonald’s locations from April 13 -15 below, job seekers can text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.