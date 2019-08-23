Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 08.23.19

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, August 23, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATION INFORMATION/REPORTS

Sherry McGraw made the Board aware that for the 2020 school year, as amended by HB 3, 86th Legislature provides for using the current, rather than preceding taxable value of property in calculating a district’s local share of the FSP (Foundation School Program).

ACTION ITEMS

Budget amendments for the General Fund and Food Services budgets for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2019.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Rickey Gilliam Bus Mechanic/Driver Transportation Dept.

Mariah Kendricks SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary