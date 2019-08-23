Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 08.23.19

10 hours ago

 

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, August 23, 2019.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

ADMINISTRATION INFORMATION/REPORTS

 

Sherry McGraw made the Board aware that for the 2020 school year, as amended by HB 3, 86th Legislature provides for using the current, rather than preceding taxable value of property in calculating a district’s local share of the FSP (Foundation School Program).

 

ACTION ITEMS

 

Budget amendments for the General Fund and Food Services budgets for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2019.

 

 

PERSONNEL

 

Resignations

 

Rickey Gilliam                       Bus Mechanic/Driver                       Transportation Dept.

Mariah Kendricks                 SpEd Aide                                         Barbara Bush Primary

