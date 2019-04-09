Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 8, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Clay Johnson was recognized for his service to the school board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Joe Boedigheimer gave a presentation of “Student Voice at SSMS”.

Carmen Hammack presented a report on district math programs and Karen Phillips gave an overview of district science programs.

Robbin Vaughn, Board President, gave a required report on board member training credit.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams gave updates of elementary and secondary campuses and programs.

The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for March

Becky Justice presented required Head Start training on the Roles & Responsibilities of the Governing Body to board members.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28, 2019.

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2019-2020.

2019-2020 4-5 Grade ELAR Instructional Materials Adoption – Fountas & Pinnell Classroom- Fountas & Pinnell Literacy

2019-2020 Middle School ELAR Instruction Materials Adoption – 6th Grade: Fountas & Pinnell Classroom – Fountas & Pinnell Literacy; 6th Grade: Teachers’ College Reading & Writing Project: Units of Study, Writing; 7th/8th Grade: Teachers’ College Reading & Writing Project: Units of Study, Reading and Writing.

3-Year lease of 1,400 laptops for High School.

Resolution 2-19: Extending Depository Contract for Funds of Sulphur Springs ISD with City National Bank.

Tax overpayment refund to BEF Foods, Inc.

PERSONNEL

Contracts

2019-2020 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)

Resignations

Ashley Cannon Pre-Kindergarten Teacher Douglass ECLC

Carrie Cherney Gr 1 SpEd Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Nicole Olson Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Johanna Vasquez Campus Secretary Barbara Bush Primary

Maria Rivera Bilingual SpEd Teacher Travis Primary

New Personnel

Kristin McKinney Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Cindy Gallo Kindergarten Teacher Travis Primary

Kay Garrett Gr 7 Science Teacher Middle School

Terri McCoy Gr 6 Science Teacher Middle School

Janelsa Orozco SpEd Teacher Middle School

Amy Pinnell Librarian Middle School

Carol Cowley Counselor High School

Brenda Perez SpEd Aide High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Adrienne Lilley Library Aide/Middle School Library Aide/Bowie Primary