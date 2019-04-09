Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets

1 hour ago

 

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 8, 2019.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

No one requested to address the Board.

 

Clay Johnson was recognized for his service to the school board.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

 

Joe Boedigheimer gave a presentation of “Student Voice at SSMS”.

 

Carmen Hammack presented a report on district math programs and Karen Phillips gave an overview of district science programs.

 

Robbin Vaughn, Board President, gave a required report on board member training credit.

 

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams gave updates of elementary and secondary campuses and programs.

 

The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for March

 

Becky Justice presented required Head Start training on the Roles & Responsibilities of the Governing Body to board members.

 

ACTION ITEMS

 

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

 

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28, 2019.

 

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2019-2020.

 

2019-2020 4-5 Grade ELAR Instructional Materials Adoption – Fountas & Pinnell Classroom- Fountas & Pinnell Literacy

 

2019-2020 Middle School ELAR Instruction Materials Adoption – 6th Grade: Fountas & Pinnell Classroom – Fountas & Pinnell Literacy; 6th Grade: Teachers’ College Reading & Writing Project: Units of Study, Writing; 7th/8th Grade: Teachers’ College Reading & Writing Project: Units of Study, Reading and Writing.

 

3-Year lease of 1,400 laptops for High School.

 

Resolution 2-19: Extending Depository Contract for Funds of Sulphur Springs ISD with City National Bank.

 

Tax overpayment refund to BEF Foods, Inc.

PERSONNEL

Contracts

2019-2020 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)

 Resignations

Ashley Cannon                       Pre-Kindergarten Teacher                  Douglass ECLC

Carrie Cherney                       Gr 1 SpEd Teacher                            Barbara Bush Primary

Nicole Olson                           Kindergarten Teacher                         Barbara Bush Primary

Johanna Vasquez                   Campus Secretary                             Barbara Bush Primary

Maria Rivera                           Bilingual SpEd Teacher                      Travis Primary

New Personnel

Kristin McKinney                     Kindergarten Teacher                         Barbara Bush Primary

Cindy Gallo                             Kindergarten Teacher                         Travis Primary

Kay Garrett                             Gr 7 Science Teacher                                    Middle School

Terri McCoy                            Gr 6 Science Teacher                                    Middle School

Janelsa Orozco                       SpEd Teacher                                     Middle School

Amy Pinnell                             Librarian                                              Middle School

Carol Cowley                          Counselor                                            High School

Brenda Perez                          SpEd Aide                                           High School

Personnel Changes              New Position/Campus                     Former Position/Campus

Adrienne Lilley                        Library Aide/Middle School                 Library Aide/Bowie Primary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     