Sulphur Springs ISD Meal Program

Beginning Tuesday, March 17th, SSISD Food Services will be providing FREE meals for ALL SSISD students AND any community children who are between the ages of 1 – 18. Meals will be available for pick-up each Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. until further notices. Students will be able to pick up one breakfast and one lunch meal at this time.

Students do not have to attend any one of these campuses to participate. Pick-up areas will be curbside grab-and-go and will be held at the following locations across Sulphur Springs: