The U.S. Supreme Court, without comment, refused to stop the scheduled execution of a condemned Northeast Texas inmate who insisted he didn’t fatally run over his girlfriend in a jealous rage more than 18 years ago. 46 year old Daniel Clate Acker of Sulphur Springs was put to death Thursday night for the murder of 32 year old Marquetta “Markie” George in 2000. He gave no final statement at his execution and was pronounced dead at6:25.