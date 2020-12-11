" /> Sulphur Springs Police Make Two Drug Busts – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Holiday Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Hess Louisiana Grills Header
Access Financial Group
Dane McLamore Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Sulphur Springs Police Make Two Drug Busts

2 mins ago

 

Mugshots Not Available

A Houston man was stopped by Sulphur Springs police for a traffic violation on I-30 in Hopkins County, and a subsequent search turned up 2.2 pounds of cocaine. Thirty-two-year-old Jeramy Lynard Thomas of Houston was charged with possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Forty-four-year-old Tommy Lee Davis of Sulphur Springs was stopped by Sulphur Springs for a turn signal violation and 36 baggies containing 6.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine was seized. Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     