Sulphur Springs Police Make Two Drug Busts

A Houston man was stopped by Sulphur Springs police for a traffic violation on I-30 in Hopkins County, and a subsequent search turned up 2.2 pounds of cocaine. Thirty-two-year-old Jeramy Lynard Thomas of Houston was charged with possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance.

Forty-four-year-old Tommy Lee Davis of Sulphur Springs was stopped by Sulphur Springs for a turn signal violation and 36 baggies containing 6.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine was seized. Davis was charged with possession of a controlled substance.