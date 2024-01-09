Sulphur Springs Woman Arrested In Titus County

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Heather Lisenby of Sulphur Springs on a Hopkins County warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Dallas County warrants for Evading Arrest and Felony DWI, three or more priors. They set her bond at $190,000, and she remains in the Titus County Jail.
