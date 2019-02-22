Sulphur Springs Woman Gets 10,000th Degree

WGU Texas Celebrates 10,000 Graduate Milestone

Western Governor’s University (WGU) Texas presents $2,500 Scholarship to Medical City McKinney Employee Heather Gilbreath

AUSTIN — (Feb. 22, 2019) When Heather Gilbreath, a nurse-patient educator at Medical City McKinney, completed her B.S. Nursing degree from WGU Texas, it marked a significant milestone

for her and a considerable achievement for WGU Texas as the 10,000th conferred degree.

Gilbreath, of Sulphur Springs, graduated in November and is currently enrolled in the M.S.Nursing Leadership and Management degree program. WGU Texas Chancellor Steven Johnson presented Gilbreath with a $2,500 Healthcare Partners Scholarship in recognition of her accomplishments during a surprise celebration at the hospital.

“It is so great to recognize our 10,000th graduate and be able to celebrate this milestone with Heather.” Chancellor Johnson said. “She epitomizes what we see at WGU Texas every day—students who are improving their lives and the lives of others. We’re pleased to be able to support her through her master’s program and look forward to seeing her grow in her career and take on new challenges.”

Since its launch in 2011, WGU Texas has significantly grown the number of college graduates in the Lone Star State by offering high quality, competency-based, online education that is affordable and accessible for non-traditional students. WGU Texas has been helping address the state’s critical workforce needs in high-demand fields such as IT, healthcare, business, and education.

The 10,700 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees with more than 12,000 currently enrolled students. “That’s 10,700 bachelor’s and master’s degrees awarded and thousands of lives changed by the awesome power of education,” said Johnson.

HCA Healthcare affiliate Medical City McKinney is a WGU Texas healthcare industry partner.

Through the partnership, employees are eligible to receive tuition discounts and apply for exclusive scholarships.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Texans’ access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally-recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents.

The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Learn more at texas.wgu.edu or call 1-877-214-7011.

About Medical City McKinney

Medical City McKinney is a 260-bed, acute care hospital that offers comprehensive services including a Level III trauma center, cardiovascular, neurological functions, general surgery, orthopedics, women’s services, a neonatal intensive care unit and behavioral health services. Medical City McKinney is a primary

stroke center, a stroke rehabilitation center and an accredited chest pain center. Medical City ER Stonebridge, located at Custer and Hwy 380, is Medical City McKinney’s off-campus emergency room.

Medical City McKinney is part of Medical City Healthcare. For more information:

www.medicalcitymckinney.com.