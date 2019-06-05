Summer At Cooper Lake State Park

Dubb and the Luv Machines

Kicking off the Summer with our FREE 1st Annual Concert and Dance at Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek!

Cooper, TX— What better way to get into the summer frame of mind than a free concert and dance at Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek? To reintroduce Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek to our community and region, on Saturday, June 22, 8:00-11:00 pm, Dubb and the Luv Machines will perform a mix of classic and new rock and country hits in the Lone Pine Parking Lot adjacent to the lake!

The concert is FREE plus all admission fees into the park will be waived for this fun-filled evening! The event is sponsored by Friends of Doctor’s Creek (501c3 nonprofit), and without their tireless work and funding, this would not have been possible! Their goal is to get everyone out to enjoy this beautiful park that they love and you will, too! Concessions such as chips, drinks, and ice cream bars will be available for a $1.00 donation each. General contributions to Friends of Doctor’s Creek will also be thankfully accepted to continue this event and others in the future.

Concert goers will park at Lone Pine Boat Ramp Parking Lot. A part of the parking lot will be set up for lawn chairs that everyone will bring and for the dance area in front of the stage! Boaters may choose to watch the concert from the lake under the stars! The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a boat parade and contest on the same evening in conjunction with the show. See their Facebook page for details.

Between 7:00pm and 8:00pm before the concert begins, the park will host an educational program on Mammals of Northeast Texas with a cool “skins, skulls and tracks display”! Come and enjoy this hands-on program before the music begins!

Mark your calendars, and don’t miss this excellent way to welcome Summer–the 1st Annual Summer Concert and Dance at Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek on June 22 from 8:00 until 11:00 pm!