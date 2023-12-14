T. G. Givens Students Perform Christmas Classics Remix

The students in Kasey Campbell and Lisa Thompson’s classes at T.G. Givens put on a wonderful show for their loved ones with their Christmas Classics Remix program. The event was a heartwarming display of creativity and talent, as the students showcased their musical skills through a variety of classic Christmas songs. Parents, family members, and friends were all impressed by the students’ performances, which were both entertaining and meaningful. It was a great opportunity for the students to share their love of music with the community, and for everyone involved to come together and celebrate the holiday season.