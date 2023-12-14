ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Sandlin Header 2022

T. G. Givens Students Perform Christmas Classics Remix

Kinslee Council and Izabella Young from Mrs. Campbell’s class

The students in Kasey Campbell and Lisa Thompson’s classes at T.G. Givens put on a wonderful show for their loved ones with their Christmas Classics Remix program. The event was a heartwarming display of creativity and talent, as the students showcased their musical skills through a variety of classic Christmas songs. Parents, family members, and friends were all impressed by the students’ performances, which were both entertaining and meaningful. It was a great opportunity for the students to share their love of music with the community, and for everyone involved to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

Zerrion Hill from Mrs. Thompson’s class.

From Mrs. Thompson’s class left to right Samariah Woods Battle and Remi Greening
Quincy Wallace from Mrs. Campbell’s class.

 

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved