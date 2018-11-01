TAMT And PJC Host PLACE

A&M-Texarkana and Paris Junior College Host PLACE Event

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University, Paris Junior College, and The Program for Learning And Community Engagement are sponsoring an event on the campus of Paris Junior College on November 5. The program is titled “Paving the Path” and will feature a discussion by PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. The event will begin at 12:15 in Room 101 of PJC’s Math and Science Building. TAMUT will offer a live stream of the program in University Center Room 210.

Dr. Anglin will be discussing her role as one of the first female community college presidents in the state. There is no charge to attend either the discussion at Paris Junior College or the live streaming of the lecture at TAMUT. This event is open to the public.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Gender Issues.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE chair, at asikorski@tamut.edu and visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.