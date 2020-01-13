TAMU-C Welcomes Daktronics

Texas A&M University-Commerce To Welcome New Daktronics Audiovisual System

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Texas A&M University-Commerce has partnered with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to design, manufacture and install a new video board and sound system at Memorial Stadium/Hawkins Field. The project is set to be completed this spring and will be fully operational for the 2020 football season.

Funding for the project came from a combination of athletics corporate partner revenues, private donations, other athletics surplus revenues, and athletics concession revenues from Sodexo, official dining and catering partner for Texas A&M University-Commerce.

“This is a critical next step in a series of necessary capital upgrades for our athletics program,” said Tim McMurray, Texas A&M University-Commerce director of athletics. “This upgrade will allow us to dramatically improve our gameday experience for our fans during games and will be a big part of improving our football game presentation to highlight and further connect our student-athletes with our fan base. Our new structure will also be used year-round relative to recruiting, showcasing our Lion Sports Properties partners, and enhanced community engagement.”

The new LED display will measure 25.2 feet high by 75.6 feet wide to bring 1,905 square feet of visual real estate to events held at the stadium. The LED portion of the scoreboard will feature a 15HD pixel layout, the premier technology for outdoor sports.

“Daktronics is excited to partner with Texas A&M University-Commerce and their championship-level football and track and field programs,” said Dan Fjeldheim, Daktronics sales representative. “The new video display and audio system will be huge upgrades for the stadium. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our relationship with a long-standing partner.”

The new display will be in the north end of Memorial Stadium, adjacent to the sparkling new Lion Football Champions Center, set to open in February. The new board will be capable of variable content zoning, which allows it to show one large image or multiple different zones of content at the same time. It can feature live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, sponsor messages, or any combination thereof.

A Sportsound® 2000HD audio system will be integrated with the video and scoring system to deliver a crisp, clear sound to every seat in the stadium.

In addition to the equipment installation, A&M-Commerce will also receive a content package that Daktronics Creative Services will produce and deliver.

Daktronics will also be including its powerful Show Control System with this installation. This industry-leading system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration, and playback hardware that forms a user-friendly production solution.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems, and control systems in sport, business, and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com