TAMU-T – News

A&M-Texarkana to Host Open Lecture on

“Using Supply Chain Techniques for Humanitarian Relief Efforts”

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Program for Learning And Community Engagement (PLACE) will host an open lecture on Friday, September 13. Dr. Gary Stading, Dean of the College of Business, Engineering, and Technology at A&M-Texarkana, will present the talk titled “Using Supply Chain Techniques for Humanitarian Relief Efforts.” The event will take place in BASS room 245 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. All PLACE events are free and open to the public.

PLACE is a faculty-led program designed to create a community of learners comprised of A&M-Texarkana students, faculty, staff, and the community at large. PLACE chooses an annual theme around which to organize a lecture series and other activities that provide focal points for learning and discussion. This year’s theme is “Wellness, Happiness, and Mental Health.”

For more information, contact Dr. Angie Sikorski, PLACE Program Coordinator, at asikorski@tamut.edu or visit the PLACE website at www.tamut.edu/PLACE.