TAMUC – Sports

Bubenchik, Hempel, Leslie named WGCA All-American Scholars.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Three Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers have been named All-American Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, as announced Tuesday.

Lexi Bubenchik, Sophie-Charlott Hempel, and Lauren Leslie all met the criteria to earn All-American Scholar honors from the WGCA.

Bubenchik – a rising sophomore from New Concord, Ohio – played in five events as a freshman with an 84.8 stroke average and a career-low round of 76 at the HSU Southern Bancorp Invite. They named the chemistry major to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll in both the fall and spring semesters.

Hempel – a rising sophomore from Pirmasens, Germany – played in nine tournaments as a freshman with a 79.5 stroke average and a top ten finish, placing eighth at the Henderson State Invitational. They named the psychology major to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll in both the fall and spring semesters.

Leslie – a rising senior from Fair Oaks Ranch – was the only Lion to play in all ten events and 22 rounds for the Lions, with a pair of top-five finishes and three top ten placements. She placed fourth at the 19th Annual NSU Golf Classic to open her Lion career and finished fifth at the Lion Invitational at Tanglewood. They named the management major to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll in both the fall and spring semesters.

A total of 1,011 women’s collegiate golfers were recognized with this prestigious honor this year. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.