TAMUC – Sports

Lions ranked sixth heading into the final week of the regular season.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is the sixth-ranked team in the nation in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll, as announced Tuesday. The Lions have been nationally ranked 19 times in the WBCA poll, seven weeks in a row from 2007-08, and now 12 weeks in a row this season. The Lions are also ranked 4th in this week’s Division II Sports Information Directors of America poll.

The Lions finished their regular-season home schedule last week, defeating Eastern New Mexico on Thursday before suffering their first loss of the season in a 58-55 loss to West Texas A&M in the final minute of regulation. The Lions finished the regular season with a 12-1 record at the Field House.

The Lions are one of three LSC teams in the national rankings, as Lubbock Christian tied with the Lions for sixth, and West Texas A&M is back in the rankings at No. 25. A&M-Commerce continues to rank in the top 25 in several categories, including 4th in win percentage, 5th in rebounding margin, 7th in scoring margin, 8th in offensive rebounds, 10th in free throw attempts, 13th in turnover margin, 16th in field goal defense, 20th in scoring defense, and 16th in steals per game.

The No. 6 Lions return to the court on Thursday as they face their final two games of the regular season. With one win, the Lions will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament. The Lions will first face Oklahoma Christian on Thursday at 5:30 pm, before facing UAFS on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

WBCA Coaches’ Poll – February 25, 2020 (Poll 14)

Rank School (Record) Pts 1st Prev. 1 Drury (27-0) 566 14 1 2 Ashland (27-0) 561 9 2 3 Hawaii Pacific (25-1) 510 0 5 4 Grand Valley State (25-2) 497 0 6 5 Alaska Anchorage (27-2) 460 0 7 6 A&M-COMMERCE (25-1) 422 0 3 6 Lubbock Christian (23-3) 422 0 8 8 Indiana (PA) (24-2) 406 0 9 9 Lee (TN) (24-2) 394 0 4 10 Adelphi (25-2) 375 0 10 11 Walsh (23-2) 327 0 11 12 Virginia Union (22-3) 313 0 12 13 North Georgia (23-3) 252 0 13 14 Tampa (21-3) 251 0 15 15 Benedict (23-3) 248 0 14 16 Azusa Pacific (22-4) 201 0 17 17 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-1) 199 0 18 18 Univ of the Sciences (24-3) 182 0 19 19 Central Missouri (22-4) 168 0 20 20 Belmont Abbey (25-2) 105 0 21 21 Anderson (SC) (22-4) 100 0 21 22 Lander (22-4) 88 0 23 23 UC San Diego (22-4) 80 0 25 24 Nebraska Kearney (25-3) 75 0 NR 25 West Texas A&M (24-5) 70 0 NR

2019-20 D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Week 13 National Poll | Feb. 25, 2020

Rank School (First-Place Votes) W-L Pts. Prev. 1 Drury (16) 27-0 400 1 2 Ashland 27-0 384 2 3 Hawaii Pacific 25-1 359 5 4 A&M-COMMERCE 25-1 328 3 5 Adelphi 25-2 325 6 6 Grand Valley 25-2 318 7 7 Alaska Anchorage 27-2 296 8 8 Lee 24-2 292 4 9 IUP 24-2 283 9 10 Belmont Abbey 25-2 260 10 11 Walsh 23-2 234 11 12 Central Missouri 22-4 216 12 13 Lubbock Christian 23-3 207 14 14 Tampa 21-3 199 13 15 Kentucky Wesleyan 25-1 167 15 16 USciences 24-3 160 16 17 North Georgia 23-3 125 20 18 UC San Diego 21-4 125 18 19 Virginia Union 22-3 117 RV 20 West Texas A&M 24-5 87 22 21 Lander 22-4 64 24 22 Minnesota Duluth 23-5 61 RV 23 Union 22-5 49 21 24 Colorado Mesa 23-4 35 25 25 Bowie State 22-4 25 19

No. 16 Lions sweep TWU In LSC-opening twin-bill.

COMMERCE – The No. 16 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team rolled through the first game, then used a late rally to win the nightcap in a sweep of Texas Woman’s University in the first Lone Star Conference doubleheader of the 2020 season.

The Lions earned a 9-0 win in five innings in the first contest, followed by a 5-4 win in the second game. A&M-Commerce is now 11-4 overall and 2-0 in the LSC, while TWU is 5-11 overall and 0-2 in the league.

The Lions hit the road for their next contests, taking on LSC newcomer and No. 3-ranked UT Tyler at 4:00 pm Friday in Tyler.

COACH BRUISTER AFTER THE GAMES

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 1)

– Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy) moved to 5-1 on the season with a complete-game shutout. She allowed only two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.

– Madison Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Vanessa Avina (Haltom) also went 3-for-3.

– Kinsie Hebler (Cy-Fair) drove in two runs with a 2-for-3 game at the dish.

– The Lions banged out 13 hits with one extra-base hit.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

The Lion offense jumped all over TWU pitcher Bailey Turner in the first inning, scoring three runs in the opening frame. With Hill and Modrego in scoring position after early walks and steals, Schaefer brought the duo home with a single to left field. Schaefer came in on LeBlanc’s single up the middle, and the Lions led 3-0 after the first.

In the second, infield singles by Moody and Modrego set Schaefer up again, and her hard-hit double snuck inside the third-base bag and drove home two runs. Hebler’s single up the middle and Slider’s sacrifice fly made it a 7-0 run after two.

The duo of Schaefer and Hebler were the offensive catalysts again in the third inning, as their consecutive RBI singles pushed the lead to 9-0.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 2)

– Schaefer went 2-for-4 with a double, and Hebler drove in two runs.

– Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield – Legacy) was 2-for-2 and drove in the game-winning run.

– LeBlanc picked up her sixth win with 2.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief. She struck out four and walked one.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

The Pioneers scored their first runs of the day in the opening inning on Paige Tamayo’s two-run homer, but the Lions responded in the bottom of the inning to tie the game up on Hebler’s two-run single through the left side.

A&M-Commerce took the lead in the second inning with Hill at the plate, as Da’Jia Davis (Waco – Midway) scored from third on a double steal, and Hill plated another run on a sacrifice fly to play the Lions ahead 4-2.

TWU scored single runs in the fourth and fifth on a pair of RBI doubles to tie the game at 4-all. The Lions reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Moody’s RBI infield single to score Chealsea Slider (Texas High).

The freshman LeBlanc conceded a walk with one out in the top of the seventh, then fought back from a 3-0 count for a strikeout on the second out and induced a popout to complete the win.

Lions remain in the top spot in NCAA regional rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 6 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked first in the second edition of the 2019-20 NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NCAA.

A&M-Commerce is one of seven teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. Lubbock Christian is ranked second, followed by West Texas A&M in third, Angelo State in seventh, Tarleton in eighth, Eastern New Mexico in ninth, and St. Edward’s in 10th. The tournament champions of the LSC and RMAC, as well as six at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament, hosted by the team that finishes the season in the No. 1 spot. The regional tournament is on March 13.

The Lions are currently 25-1 on the season and 19-1 in Lone Star Conference action. With one win in the final two regular-season games, A&M-Commerce will wrap up the top seed in next week’s Lone Star Conference Championship. The Lions wrap up the regular season this week with road games at Oklahoma Christian on Thursday night and Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday afternoon.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings (Feb. 26, 2020)

Rk. School DII Rec. In-Region 1 A&M-Commerce 25-1 25-1 2 Lubbock Christian 23-3 23-3 3 West Texas A&M 23-5 22-3 4 Colorado Mesa 21-4 21-4 5 Western Colorado 17-6 17-6 6 Westminster (Utah) 21-6 21-6 7 Angelo State 13-9 13-9 8 Tarleton 17-7 16-7 9 Eastern N.M. 16-8 16-8 10 St. Edward’s 14-10 14-10

Minna Svaerd named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field standout Minna Svaerd has been named the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week by Lion Athletics.

Svaerd – a junior from Karlstad, Sweden – put together an inspiring performance at last weekend’s Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. She won both the 400-meter dash and the pole vault on the way to 22 points – the second-most in the women’s meet – and First Team All-LSC honors. She started the afternoon by setting the LSC indoor meet record and school record in the 400-meter dash, winning the gold medal at 54.66 seconds. In the latter stages of the meet, she anchored the Lions’ 4×400 meter relay team, which claimed runner-up honors at 3:49.17, while she skipped early bars in the pole vault competition. She rushed over to the pole vault runway and decided competing barefoot would be more comfortable than her spikes. In the last jump of the meet, she cleared 3.65 meters (11-11 ¾) to win her second gold medal of the day.

She has won the LSC Indoor Championship in the pole vault three times and in the 400-meter dash twice. The Sports & Recreation Management major also earned LSC All-Academic honors for the first time in her career. Her 400-meter time ranks seventh in the nation entering the final weekend of potential qualification.

The Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week will be awarded by Lion Athletics each week during the academic year.

2019-20 UNDER ARMOUR STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Sept. 10 – Timon Kemboi, Men’s Cross Country

Sept. 17 – E.J. Thompson, Football

Sept. 24 – Cora Welch, Soccer

Oct. 1 – Sydney Andersen, Volleyball

Oct. 8 – Brandi Stalder, Women’s Cross Country

Oct. 15 – Dominique Ramsey, Football

Oct. 22 – Shelley Chapron, Volleyball

Oct. 29 – Miklo Smalls, Football

Nov. 5 – Leslie Campuzano, Soccer

Nov. 12 – Dyani Robinson, Women’s Basketball

Nov. 27 – Alexis Bryant, Women’s Basketball & Alex Shillow, Football

Dec. 4 – Preston Wheeler & Elijah Earls, Football

Dec. 13 – Malcolm Woods, Men’s Track & Field

Dec. 18 – Wayne Stewart, Men’s Basketball

Jan. 8 – Chania Wright, Women’s Basketball

Jan. 15 – Lexi Bubenchik, Women’s Golf

Jan. 22 – Jamie Williams, Cheer

Jan. 29 – Cesar Torres, Athletic Training

Feb. 7 – Alexus Jones, Women’s Basketball

Feb. 13 – Alberto Moreno, Men’s Basketball

Feb. 20 – Dorian Andrews, Men’s Track & Field

Feb. 26 – Minna Svaerd, Women’s Track & Field

17 Lions named to all-LSC Indoor Track and Field teams

Svaerd named LSC All-Academic

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce, track and field teams, are represented by 11 men and six women on the 2020 Lone Star Conference indoor track and field All-Conference team, as well as one All-Academic selection.

The all-LSC first team consists of event winners, including all members of the winning relay teams, and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the Conference Championships Meet. The all-LSC second team is all members of second-place relay teams and athletes scoring 8-13.9 points, and the all-LSC third team is all members of third-place relay teams and athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.

On the women’s team, Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) was named LSC All-Academic for the first time in her career and was also named all-LSC First Team after winning the 400 meter dash and pole vault. She is a three-time LSC indoor champion in the pole vault and two-time LSC indoor champion in the 400 meters. Her 22 points were the second-most in the women’s meet. 200-meter dash champion Kiara Brown (Dallas – Carter) was also a first-team all-LSC honoree.

On the men’s team, Steven Sanchez (New Braunfels) was the top point earner for the Lions, earning 14 points in the weight throw and shot put. Other first-team honorees based on conference championships were Octopias Ndiwa (Eldoret, Kenya), Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada), and Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline).

The all-LSC second team included Lamarion Arnold (Montgomery, Ala.), Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya), Malcolm Woods (Sachse), and Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery) on the men’s team and Keeley Norris (Texarkana – Liberty-Eylau), Danielle Nicholson (McKinney – North), and Ro’Nisha Simpson (Tatum) on the women’s team.

The all-LSC third team included Nicodemus Rotich (Eldoret, Kenya), Cameron Macon (Dallas – Carter), and Aaron Morton on the men’s team and Iniuto Ukpong (Mansfield – Summit) on the women’s team.

MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL

AWARDS

Outstanding

Male Track Athlete:

Quinton Sansing, West Texas A&M

Outstanding

Male Field Athlete:

Trpimir Siroki, Angelo State

Men’s

Track & Field Coach of the Year : Tom Dibbern, Angelo State

First Team Athlete School Year Points Event winner Trpimir Siroki Angelo State SO 34 Long Jump Quinton Sansing West Texas A&M JR 20.5 400 meters, 4×400 Relay Diego Pettorossi Angelo State JR 16.5 200 meters Ahmed Omer West Texas A&M SR 16 5000 meters Keynan Abdi Lubbock Christian SO 16 Maxime Lapeyrie Angelo State JR 14 Steven Sanchez A&M-Commerce SR 14 Dean Wallace Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 14 Heptathlon Matthew Walsh Angelo State SO 13 Triple Jump Noah Metzger DBU SO 12.5 3000 meters, Distance Medley Relay Trent Phelps DBU SR 12.5 Mile, Distance Medley Relay Octopias Ndiwa A&M-Commerce SO 11.5 800 meters Cannon Andrews Angelo State JR 10 Weight Throw Josh Boateng A&M-Commerce SR 10 Shot Put Benjamin Azamati West Texas A&M FR 10 60 meters Dorian Andrews A&M-Commerce SO 10 60 hurdles Guillaume Devries West Texas A&M JR 10 High Jump Trivett Jones Angelo State SR 10 Pole Vault Nicolai Hartling West Texas A&M SR 6.5 4×400 Relay Dominique House DBU JR 3.75 Distance Medley Relay Angel Luera DBU SO 2.5 Distance Medley Relay Malick Diop West Texas A&M FR 2.5 4×400 Relay William Frobe West Texas A&M SO 2.5 4×400 Relay Second Team Johnathon Harper Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 13.5 Emmanuel Too West Texas A&M SR 12.25 Tyler Pickens West Texas A&M SR 11 Alan Palmer Tarleton State SO 11 Emmett Seals Angelo State SO 10.5 Cameron Cross Angelo State JR 10 Kevin Baez Tarleton State FR 10 Anterius Brown Tarleton State SR 10 Daniel Haymes West Texas A&M SR 10 Lamarion Arnold A&M-Commerce JR 10 Nathan Blackwell Angelo State SR 9.5 Timon Kemboi A&M-Commerce SO 9.5 Malcolm Woods A&M-Commerce SR 9 Patrick Chemoimet Lubbock Christian FR 9 Arnaud Taki West Texas A&M JR 8.25 Marius Laib Angelo State JR 8 Cornelius Coleman Tarleton State JR 8 Trayveon Franklin A&M-Commerce SO 8 Dhanushka Sandaruwan West Texas A&M SR 8 Jacobee Jones Angelo State FR 8 Mikel Stone Tarleton State SO 5 Colton Troutman Tarleton State SR 4 Michael Simcho Tarleton State SR 4 Brandon McKissick Tarleton State SO 4 Quenten Lasseter Tarleton State SR 2 Third Team Nicholas Ellisor Angelo State JR 7.5 Nicodemus Rotich A&M-Commerce FR 7.5 Butare Rugenerwa West Texas A&M SO 7.25 Ray Dixon West Texas A&M SO 7 Kyle Lumpkins Angelo State FR 7 Cameron Macon A&M-Commerce SO 6 Michael Rodriguez Angelo State SR 6 Creed Goode Angelo State SO 6 Desmond Aryee West Texas A&M FR 6 Aaron Morton A&M-Commerce JR 1.5

WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Female Track Athlete: Faith Roberson, Angelo State

Outstanding Female Field Athlete: Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M

Women’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

First Team Athlete School Year Points Event winner Faith Roberson Angelo State JR 24.5 60 hurdles, 4×400 Relay Minna Svaerd A&M-Commerce JR 22 400 meters, Pole Vault Zada Swoopes West Texas A&M JR 20 Shot Put, Weight Throw Fatim Affessi West Texas A&M SR 20 Long Jump, Triple Jump Mercy Rotich Eastern New Mexico SR 20 3000 meters, 5000 meters Karlea Duhon Angelo State SO 19 Pentathlon Leah Belfield West Texas A&M FR 18 60 meters Kiara Brown A&M-Commerce FR 17 200 meters Trenadey Scott Angelo State SR 16 Nele Heinrich West Texas A&M SR 16 Summer Grubbs UT Tyler SO 15 Jenna Brazeal Tarleton State FR 14.5 Mile, Distance Medley Relay Daisy Osakue Angelo State SR 14 Kaitlyn Matthews Angelo State JR 13.5 4×400 Relay Neri Getraide Eastern New Mexico JR 11.25 800 meters Aidan Chace Angelo State FR 10 High Jump Kylee Ponder Tarleton State JR 10 Distance Medley Relay Shiean Walters Angelo State FR 7.5 4×400 Relay Taylor Richards Tarleton State SR 5.5 Distance Medley Relay Zykia McDaniel Angelo State FR 4.5 4×400 Relay Haley Dennard Tarleton State JR 3.5 Distance Medley Relay Second Team De’Stini Henderson Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 11.5 Jasmine McQuirter Tarleton State SR 11 Taylor Nelloms West Texas A&M FR 10 Amerhyst Aguirre Midwestern State SO 10 Kayla Wilson West Texas A&M SR 9 Mallory Shehan West Texas A&M JR 8 Kenya Bailey Oklahoma Christian SO 8 Daphne Pate West Texas A&M FR 8 Keeley Norris A&M-Commerce FR 8 Aminata Kenyawani Eastern New Mexico JR 8 Miriam Zanovello West Texas A&M SO 8 Madison Thetford West Texas A&M SR 8 Kimberly Ortolon Texas A&M-Kingsville FR 8 Sara Ramos Angelo State JR 8 Caroline Jerotich Lubbock Christian FR 8 Brooke Urban West Texas A&M FR 8 Marissa Insinna DBU SO 8 Madison Brown DBU FR 7 Jenae Smith DBU SR 3 Danielle Nicholson A&M-Commerce FR 3 Hannah Johnson DBU SR 2 Ro’Nisha Simpson A&M-Commerce JR 2 Third Team Malethabo Seema Eastern New Mexico JR 7.25 Emily Castleberry Tarleton State JR 7 Gemma Gonzalez Midwestern State SR 6.5 Kamrynn Schiller Tarleton State SR 6.5 Blayre Catalyn West Texas A&M SO 6 Ophelie De Oliveira Angelo State SR 6 Iniuto Ukpong A&M-Commerce JR 6 Daniela Pesic West Texas A&M FR 6 Amira Cunningham Lubbock Christian SR 6 Jordan Anglin Tarleton State FR 4.5 Taylor Carr Midwestern State FR 2.25 Katie Till Midwestern State SO 1.5 Alissa King Tarleton State FR 1.5 Elizabeth Butzke Midwestern State FR 1.5

WOMEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown Mia van Oudtshoorn Angelo State Jr. Chemistry Roodskool, Kroonstad, South Africa Leah Lewis DBU Sr. Education College Station, Texas Leslie Filorio DBU So. History Abilene, Texas Caroline Bachman Eastern New Mexico Sr. Biology Grants, New Mexico Kelsey Castillo Oklahoma Christian Sr. Nursing Edmond, Oklahoma Ivy Lobley Oklahoma Christian Sr. Nursing Dalhart, Texas Minna Svaerd A&M-Commerce Jr. Sports & Rec. Management Karlstad, Sweden Sophie Morrow Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr. Comm. and Science Disorders Hico, Texas Summer Grubbs UT Tyler So. Biology Gladewater, Texas Nele Heinrich West Texas A&M Sr. General Business Guben, Germany Madison Thetford West Texas A&M Sr. Marketing Amarillo, Texas

LSC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year: Mia van Oudtshoorn, Angelo State

Lions rise to No. 16 in the latest NFCA Coaches Poll ahead of the conference opener.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 16 team in the nation in the second regular-season National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 30th consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team.

The Lions rose from No. 21 in last week’s poll after picking up three wins last week. A&M-Commerce defeated Fort Hays State, Nebraska-Kearney, and Central Oklahoma, enjoying a 21-5 scoring advantage in their three wins with a .318 batting average. At the same time, they held their opponents to hit just .169 with 28 strikeouts. The Lions are now 9-4 on the season, entering their first week of conference play. All of the Lions’ losses have come to currently nationally-ranked teams. On the season, the Lions now rank in the top 30 in the nation in fielding percentage, stolen bases, and team ERA.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the NFCA rankings. UT Tyler is ranked third, followed by Angelo State at eighth, A&M-Kingsville at 19th, Lubbock Christian at 22nd, and Tarleton on 23rd.

The Lions return to action today as they open their conference season against Texas Women University. The doubleheader will start at 3:00 pm.

The Lions return to action today as they open their conference season against Texas Women University. The doubleheader will start at 3:00 pm.

2020 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – Feb. 26 (Week 2)

Rank School Totals Record Previous 1 Young Harris (14) 397 12-0 1 2 Augustana (2) 382 8-2 2 3 UT Tyler 363 10-0 4 4 Rollins 351 14-0 6 5 Chico State 341 12-1 5 6 Southern Arkansas 323 14-2 7 7 Lincoln Memorial 302 11-1 8 8 Angelo State 281 13-3 9 9 North Georgia 260 16-2 12 10 Concordia Irvine 256 8-1 11 11 Dixie State 241 14-2 13 12 Saint Anselm 202 6-0 14 13 Trevecca Nazarene 181 9-1 19 14 UC San Diego 178 16-5 18 15 Rogers State 169 17-4 22 16 A&M-COMMERCE 162 9-4 21 17 Saint Leo 127 11-5 16 18 Indianapolis 122 8-3 10 19 Texas A&M-Kingsville 107 12-5 15 20 Lenoir-Rhyne 101 14-2 23 21 Valdosta State 73 10-4 25 22 Lubbock Christian 55 15-3 RV 23 Tarleton 48 13-4 24 24 Southern Indiana 36 8-3 RV 25 Winona State 34 4-3 17

Alexis Bryant earns third LSC Defensive Player of the Week award.

RICHARDSON – The conference office on Monday named the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball Defensive Player of the Week as Texas A&M University-Commerce’s forward Alexis Bryant Bryant. It is her third Player of the Week award of the season and the seventh award for the Lions this season. All five of the Lion primary starters have been named Defensive Player of the Week this season.

Bryant– a senior from Pflugerville– had another strong week for the Lions on the defensive side of the ball. She battled in the paint in both games and had three blocks and five steals for her efforts. The senior altered several shots and cleaned up the glass, averaging 6.0 rebounds per game to go with 7.5 points per contest. Against ENMU, Bryant had three blocks and four steals along with eight rebounds, making things difficult on the Greyhounds all night down low. She added another steal against WT.

Bryant and the No. 3 Lions are 25-1 on the season and head into the final week of the regular season with the opportunity to lock up the No. 1 seed in the LSC Tournament. The Lion’s head on the road on Thursday to face Oklahoma Christian at 5:30 pm, before facing UAFS on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

2019-20 LSC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARDS

Offensive

N-11 Mackenzie Hailey, Tarleton

N-18 Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian

N-25 Ashton Duncan, Lubbock Christian

D-2 Mackenzie Hailey, Tarleton (2)

D-9 De’Anira Moore, Angelo State

D-16 Deijah Blanks, St. Edward’s

D-23 Nicole Heyn, Texas A&M International

J-7 Mar’Shalia Lollie, UAFS

J-13 Maighan Hedge, Cameron

J-20 Elizabeth Cathcart, Midwestern State

J-27 Allie Schulte, Lubbock Christian (2)

F-3 Maighan Hedge, Cameron (2)

F-10 Hannah Wilson, St. Mary’s

F-17 Mica Schneider, Midwestern State

F-24 Abby Spurgin, West Texas A&M (2)

Defensive

N-11 Maddison Glass, Texas A&M-Commerce

N-18 Juliana Robertson, Lubbock Christian

N-25 Alexis Bryant, Texas A&M-Commerce

D-2 Juliana Louis, Texas A&M-Commerce

D-9 Sawyer Lloyd, Angelo State

D-16 Sammie Dufek, St. Edward’s

D-23 Chania Wright, Texas A&M-Commerce

J-7 Alexis Bryant, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

J-13 Allie Schulte, Lubbock Christian

J-20 Tiana Parker, West Texas A&M

J-27 Tiana Parker, West Texas A&M (2)

F-3 Alexus Jones, Texas A&M-Commerce

F-10 Abby Spurgin, West Texas A&M

F-17 Mackenzie Hailey, Tarleton, (3)

F-24 Alexis Bryant, Texas A&M-Commerce (3)