TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics announces the “Coffee With The Coaches” series.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Athletics will be hosting a series of “Coffee With The Coaches” interactions over the coming weeks to keep Lion fans in touch with our programs.

“Coffee With The Coaches” presented by MUGS on the Square will allow fans to interact with Lion coaches in an unstructured format at 8 a.m. on Wednesday mornings before starting their workdays. Director of Athletics Tim McMurray will present brief departmental updates at the beginning of each session.

Those wanting to participate should visit www.LionAthletics.com/coffee to sign up for spots in the upcoming Zoom chats. Limited spots will be available for each conversation. Links and passwords will be emailed out to participants the day before each session.

For more information on the program, please contact Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.

SCHEDULE

All sessions are from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on the indicated day

Kohou and Wanoreck named to All-LSC Athletic Performance Team.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Kader Kohou and Hailey Wanoreck have been named to the inaugural Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance Team, as announced by the LSC office Thursday.

Kohou – a defensive back for the Lion football team and rising senior from Euless (Trinity) – is a two-time all-LSC selection and was named first-team all-conference in the 2019 season with 27 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He’s played in 33 games in his career with 87 tackles, five interceptions, 31 passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

“Kader daily demonstrates a strong work ethic and strong leadership which helps hold all student-athletes accountable as they strive toward team goals,” said Joe Caldwell, senior director of sports performance. “He consistently communicates with our staff and his teammates to adhere to the requirements expected in our program. He is truly a difference-maker all-around with a business-first mentality.”

Wanoreck – a thrower for the Lion track and field team and graduate student from Beaumont (Hamshire-Fannett) – is the school record holder in the hammer throw and has earned four all-LSC honors and two all-region honors in her career. She is also the vice president of Responsible Lions.

“Hailey has a very strong work ethic in the weight room and demonstrates leadership with all of the student-athletes on the track and field team,” said Lance Farmer, director of sports performance. “She communicates and has had perfect attendance in the weight room, and that shows in her performance in the track and field season.”

The new LSC Athletic Performance advisory group recommended the all-conference team. The awards seek to recognize student-athletes who excel in work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership, and growth. The individual awards are voted upon by the league’s athletic performance staff.

This year’s all-LSC Athletic Performance honorees are:

2020 LSC ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Male Athletic Performance Athlete of the Year: Josh Elvir, Angelo State

Female Athletic Performance Athlete of the Year: Lexie Houston, DBU