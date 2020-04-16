" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
TAMUC – Sports

4 hours ago

Lion Athletics announces the “Coffee With The Coaches” series.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion Athletics will be hosting a series of “Coffee With The Coaches” interactions over the coming weeks to keep Lion fans in touch with our programs. 

“Coffee With The Coaches” presented by MUGS on the Square will allow fans to interact with Lion coaches in an unstructured format at 8 a.m. on Wednesday mornings before starting their workdays. Director of Athletics Tim McMurray will present brief departmental updates at the beginning of each session. 

Those wanting to participate should visit www.LionAthletics.com/coffee to sign up for spots in the upcoming Zoom chats. Limited spots will be available for each conversation. Links and passwords will be emailed out to participants the day before each session. 

For more information on the program, please contact Taylor Phelps at taylor.phelps@tamuc.edu.

SCHEDULE
All sessions are from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on the indicated day
Wednesday, April 22 Head Softball Coach Richie Bruister
Wednesday, April 29 Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jaret von Rosenberg
Wednesday, May 13 Head Track & Field Coach George Pincock
Wednesday, May 27 Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jason Burton
Wednesday, June 10 Head Golf Coach Lauren Mason
Wednesday, June 24 Football Offensive Coordinator Billy Riebock & Defensive Coordinator Xavier Adibi
Wednesday, July 8 Head Volleyball Coach Craig Case
Wednesday, July 22 Head Football Coach David Bailiff
Wednesday, August 5 Head Soccer Coach Neil Piper

 

Kohou and Wanoreck named to All-LSC Athletic Performance Team.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Kader Kohou and Hailey Wanoreck have been named to the inaugural Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance Team, as announced by the LSC office Thursday. 

Kohou – a defensive back for the Lion football team and rising senior from Euless (Trinity) – is a two-time all-LSC selection and was named first-team all-conference in the 2019 season with 27 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He’s played in 33 games in his career with 87 tackles, five interceptions, 31 passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

“Kader daily demonstrates a strong work ethic and strong leadership which helps hold all student-athletes accountable as they strive toward team goals,” said Joe Caldwell, senior director of sports performance. “He consistently communicates with our staff and his teammates to adhere to the requirements expected in our program. He is truly a difference-maker all-around with a business-first mentality.” 

Wanoreck – a thrower for the Lion track and field team and graduate student from Beaumont (Hamshire-Fannett) – is the school record holder in the hammer throw and has earned four all-LSC honors and two all-region honors in her career. She is also the vice president of Responsible Lions.

“Hailey has a very strong work ethic in the weight room and demonstrates leadership with all of the student-athletes on the track and field team,” said Lance Farmer, director of sports performance. “She communicates and has had perfect attendance in the weight room, and that shows in her performance in the track and field season.” 

The new LSC Athletic Performance advisory group recommended the all-conference team. The awards seek to recognize student-athletes who excel in work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership, and growth. The individual awards are voted upon by the league’s athletic performance staff. 

This year’s all-LSC Athletic Performance honorees are: 

2020 LSC ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM  

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Male Athletic Performance Athlete of the Year: Josh Elvir, Angelo State

Female Athletic Performance Athlete of the Year: Lexie Houston, DBU

Male Nominee School Year Sport Hometown
Josh Elvir Angelo State Sr. Baseball Kemah, Texas
Riley Smith DBU Sr. Tennis Highland Village, Texas
Cameron Copley Lubbock Christian So. Basketball Canadian, Texas
Marcus Wilkerson Midwestern State Sr. Football Houston, Texas
Derek Mueller St. Mary’s Sr. Baseball Carrolton, Texas
Brant Bailey Tarleton State Sr. Football Eastland, Texas
Paris Johnson Texas A&M International Sr. Baseball Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Kader Kohou A&M-Commerce Jr. Football Euless, Texas
Chris Hoad UT Permian Basin Sr. Football Leander, Texas
Chazz Slatinsky West Texas A&M Grad. Football Forney, Texas
Female Nominee School Year Sport Hometown
Avery McNeme Angelo State Jr. Women’s Soccer Lubbock, Texas
Lexie Houston DBU Jr. Volleyball Brownsboro, Texas
Maddi Chitsey Lubbock Christian Sr. Basketball Wall, Texas
Mica Schneider Midwestern State Sr. Women’s Basketball Boerne, Texas
Sofia Ruescas St. Mary’s Jr. Golf San Sebastian de los Reyes, Spain
Georgia Capell Tarleton State Jr. Softball Midlothian, Texas
Susanna Abrahamsson Texas A&M International Sr. Soccer Hyssna, Sweden
Hailey Wanoreck A&M-Commerce Grad. Track and Field Beaumont, Texas
Tara Solomon Texas Woman’s Sr. Softball Denton, Texas
Sydney Bishop UT Permian Basin Fr. Softball Millington, Mich.
Selena Batiste West Texas A&M Sr. Volleyball Portland, Ore.

