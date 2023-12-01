State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $4.1 Billion in November .

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $4.1 billion in November, 3.7 percent more than in November 2022. Most of November’s sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October and remitted to the agency in November.

“State Sales Tax revenue growth resumed in November after slightly declining on an annual basis the previous month,” Hegar said. “Remittances came in mixed from sectors driven by business spending — receipts from the mining and construction sectors rose significantly from year-ago levels, while receipts from the manufacturing sector declined slightly. The wholesale trade sector receipts dropped significantly — the seventh decline from prior year levels in the last eight months.

“Remittances from the retail trade sector were again down overall, with the most significant declines from home improvement centers and furniture and home goods stores. Receipts from big box general merchandisers and mall-based department and specialty stores were down from a year ago for a second consecutive month. However, receipts from online merchants increased as internet shopping continues to gain market share from physical stores.

“Service sector receipts increased significantly, propelled by spending for concerts, sporting events, and fitness clubs. Restaurant receipts were up slightly from a year ago, at less than the inflation rate for food away from home.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in November 2023 was up 2.1 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.

Texas collected the following revenue from other central taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $561 million, up 7 percent from November 2022;

motor fuel taxes — $327 million, down 1 percent from November 2022;

oil production tax — $575 million, up 1 percent from November 2022;

natural gas production tax — $211 million, down 48 percent from November 2022;

hotel occupancy tax — $74 million, up 2 percent from November 2022; and

alcoholic beverage taxes — $152 million, up less than 1 percent from November 2022.

For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.