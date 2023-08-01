TDEM Announces Delivery of Select Personal Protective Equipment

AUSTIN – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced today that delivery is available for select health and medical supplies from the state’s inventory.

This delivery is available for Texas Emergency Management warehouse inventory including masks, gloves, and COVID-19 test kits. Texas emergency managers, first responders, local public health entities, school districts, and chambers of commerce are eligible to request these supplies from TDEM.

“I encourage our partners in communities across the state who have a need for these health and medical supplies to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “TDEM continues to strive to support Texas communities in ensuring they have the resources necessary to address any local emergency management needs.”

Local partners received notification through the Texas State Operations Center today with instructions on how to submit a State of Texas Assistance Request (STAR). Interested local businesses should contact their local chamber of commerce to request these supplies.

Entities with questions about the STAR process should contact their TDEM County Liaison Officer or District Coordinator.