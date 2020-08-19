TDLR Looks For Help Finding Card Skimmers

Texas consumers and gas station merchants can help protect fellow Texans from credit card fraud. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations said Tuesday, and customers should pay attention when purchasing fuel at the pump and report any irregularities to law enforcement. Local authorities will then notify the TDLR. Thieves continue to attach credit card skimmers on gas pumps to steal payment card information from customers that buy fuel. Merchants also are required by state law to notify TDLR within 24 hours. Merchants and consumers should report skimmers via the TDLR website.