Teen Indicted In Crash That Killed Six People

The Department of Public Safety reports that charges have been filed in Johnson County, Texas for a man accused of causing a head on collision that killed 6 people and seriously injured 2 others. Seventeen-year-old Luke Resecker was arraigned on six counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, two counts of Intoxication Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. He was released on $50,000 bond with a restriction of monitored home confinement. Resecker was not medically fit to be booked into Jail.