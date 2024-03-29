ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Teen Indicted In Crash That Killed Six People

The Department of Public Safety reports that  charges have been filed in Johnson County, Texas for a man accused of causing a head on collision that killed 6 people and seriously injured  2 others.  Seventeen-year-old Luke Resecker was arraigned on  six counts of Intoxication Manslaughter, two counts of Intoxication Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. He was released on $50,000 bond with a restriction of monitored home confinement. Resecker was not medically fit to be booked into Jail.

