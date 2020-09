Free COVID 19 testing will be provided beginning Monday in Sulphur Springs. It will be held in the small building across from the First Baptist Church on College Street. That’s the building that has previously been the office of the game warden and the Veterans Affairs Office as well as the Environmental office. The hours will be Monday – Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am – 7pm. It will be molecular testing, done with a cheek swab, instead of the more invasive nasal swab.