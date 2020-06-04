Texas 4-H Will Hold Summer Camps With Some Changes

Last summer about four thousand kids attended camp at the Texas 4-H conference center in Brownwood. This year, because of Coronavirus, there will be fewer camps and they’ll only be half full. Cari Snider, Agrilife Extension program specialist, says there will be enhanced sanitizing and of course social distancing. There are other precautions, including special HVAC filters.

There will also be an isolation wing in case someone gets COVID-19 symptoms and the nurse will have PPE equipment. Three camps are already full