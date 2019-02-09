Texas A&M University – Texarkana Adding Basketball

A&M-Texarkana Athletics to Add Men’s and Women’s Basketball.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is excited to announce the addition of men’s and women’s basketball to its intercollegiate athletic program. The teams will begin competing in the 2019-2020 academic year and will play home games inside the Lois & Cary Patterson Student Center on the TAMUT campus. The gymnasium inside the student center will seat over 1100 people when configured for basketball.

The search for head coaches is underway and recruiting will begin immediately. “We are thrilled to be adding men’s and women’s basketball to the athletic department,” said A&M-Texarkana Director of Athletics Michael Galvan. “This gives us another avenue to increase enrollment and provide a form of entertainment from November through February for our students, campus, and surrounding communities. The energy and fast-paced action of college basketball, is coming to Texarkana in the fall of 2019.”

“We are elated that basketball is coming to Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said university president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We know one of the factors that potential students consider when choosing a college or university is the quality of student life. We already have much to offer, but adding basketball will bring yet another level of excitement to student life at TAMUT.”

The addition of men’s and women’s basketball teams to the Eagle athletic department will bring the total number of intercollegiate sports to eight. The university currently fields teams in men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, and softball. The university competes as a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference.

For more information about the new basketball programs or A&M-Texarkana athletics, contact Director of Athletics Michael Galvan at 903.223.3013 or mgalvan@tamut.edu.